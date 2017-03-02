Candidate profile: Chris Bethel

Name: Chris Bethel
Age: 29
Immediate family members: Fiancé – Elizabeth; Mother - Tacia; Father - Andy; Sister - Lauren
Town: Collinsville
Office seeking: Collinsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Project Manager
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: First time running for public office
Why are you running? I’m running because I want to ensure that residents are getting the best value for their tax dollars. If elected township trustee I pledge to never vote for a property tax increase and to work on ways to reduce expenses while maintaining the same level of township services. I firmly believe that if you have to live within your means then the township should too.
Also, it is outrageous that elected officials continue to raise their own pay. If elected, I will oppose all pay raises for elected officials.
What is your view on township government and its role? I believe that township government has a unique role in our community. Unlike other forms of government, the township offers programs such as general assistance and the food pantry that help those most in need in our community. Also, not enough can be said about our Senior Center which provides meals and activities to our seniors. These important programs provide what I believe is the bedrock of good township government.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? My role as Township Trustee would be to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being put to good use and not being spent frivolously while protecting the vital services the township provides.
What is the most important issue facing Collinsville Township? How would you approach it? I believe the most important issue facing Collinsville Township is preserving the operations at the Collinsville Township Senior Center. The services provided by this facility such as meals and activities are vital to our local seniors, and I will do everything I can to ensure they continue.
Why should people vote for you? After attending Collinsville Township Board meetings consistently for the last four years I have acquired a thorough knowledge of the functions of the township. I understand what township government should do and what it should not do. I will not be afraid to stand up for what is right to ensure that taxpayers dollars are being spent responsibly.
Comments