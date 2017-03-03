Candidate profile: Ernest ‘Ernie’ Morris

Name: Ernest “Ernie” Morris
Age: 59
Immediate family members: Wife, Gretchen Morris; sons Jeremy Morris, Jacob Morris and Kyle Morris; daughter in-laws, Jamie Morris and Jessica Morris; daughters Elaine Baer and Meagan Smallie; son in-laws, Steve Baer and Tim Smallie; grandchildren, Matthew, Kolton, Paislee, Carson, Alyse, Brayden, Adalynn, Reece and Maddox.
Town: Nameoki Township
Office seeking: Trustee
Occupation: President and co-owner of Elm Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Respondent skipped this question.
Why are you running? I decided to run for this position after being approached by several concerned citizens within the township. They and I are mostly concerned on how things have been mishandled in the past and the direction they are headed. I feel with my experience I will benefit the people and this township greatly.
What is your view on township government and its role? I feel the township needs are — to better itself on working with and for the people. That the everyday cost and decisions should be made with the best interest of the citizens. Search all revenues and grants available to us before using our money for needed projects.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Respondent skipped this question.
What is the most important issue facing Nameoki Township? How would you approach it? The most important issues in the township to me are storm water and flooding issues, taxes, balance budget, funding and everyday operations. I will make sure the public is always at best interest in dealing with these issues. I will be active in planning and construction phases for drainage. Do my best to lower your property taxes. Vote against any increases. I will accomplish this by not allowing any unwanted, mishandled or wasted spending. Stay in constant search for any available grant money.
Why should people vote for you? Reasons why I think you should vote me are are — I’ve been a lifetime area resident, I attended St. Elizabeth School and I still attend church there. I am a graduate of Granite City North High School and recently was on the committee board to help raise money for the Stanley Statue. I have always said and believed in a few sayings throughout my life and those are — if you keep God in your heart, he will run through you into others. Treat others as you would want them to treat you. My boys really love this one because I remind them of this constantly — If you don’t have time to do the job right the first time, where are you going to find it to correct it later. Finally — running a tight ship does take extra work but it is most awarding to all of us at the end! With this all being said, I will promise to work hard for you. Keeping and voting to cut the wasted and useless spending. Vote for no tax increase, spending your tax money on and only on the necessary things we need. I will always listen when you have something to say. The only thing I can’t do is read minds. Remember, your voice is important!
