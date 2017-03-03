Candidate profile: Charles W. Luehmann

Name: Charles W. Luehmann
Age: 52
Immediate family members: Laura Luehmann, wife; Brittany Caby, daughter; Scott Caby, son in-law
Town: Nameoki Township
Office seeking: Highway Commissioner
Occupation: Retired Police Chief
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Currently a Trustee at Nameoki Township
Why are you running? I am running to make improvements to township drainage and roadways. My focus will be on improving storm water drainage, road upgrades and mosquito control. I will eliminate wasteful spending on unnecessary secretarial staff. I will redirect over $120,000 of taxpayer dollars back into drainage projects and road projects that have been neglected over the past four years. I am retired and I can commit full time to the Highway Commissioner position. I served this community for 27 years as a police officer and I would like to serve the township as Highway Commissioner. I would like to give something back to the community that gave so much to me over the years. I very grateful for all the opportunities this community offered me.
What is your view on township government and its role? I view township government as very vital role to the citizens. It is the local form of government available to the community. The township has a board of elected officials that live in the township and represent the local residents. It is a place where your voice matters. The role of township government is to serve the township citizens. To listen to the needs and concerns of the community and to provide services as needed. My role, as an elected official, is to serve the people of Nameoki Township. I understand that the people who elected me in to office are my Boss. I will listen to their concerns and I will serve them.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Highway Commissioner: Job Description — Management experience required, Able to commit to full-time position, Computer experience required, Eliminate wasteful spending on unnecessary secretarial staff. Able to Prepare a Budget and stay within the guidelines of the budget. Maintain roads and street, removes snow when needed, prepares streets for icy conditions, maintain culverts and ditches, erects and maintains traffic signs, removes trees and obstructions from roadways, twice a year large item trash pick up, mosquito control, beaver dam control, hires qualified employees, negotiates union contract, maintains billing records, assure that all bills a properly paid, maintains equipment, purchases equipment, maintains payroll records, maintain timecard records, maintain good relations with township residence. Has good working relationship with elected board trustees and supervisor. Has a good working relationship with the Village of Pontoon Beach.
What is the most important issue facing Nameoki Township? How would you approach it? Storm Water Drainage. I would take a proactive approach to this issue. I would not wait for a tragedy or an emergency to occur before I responded. I would set up scheduled annual maintenance of all drainage ditches and culvert within the township. I would make upgrades to pump stations and retention ponds. I would ensure that generators are in place in a power outage situation. I would work as a team with local, county and state officials to help the citizens of Nameoki Township.
Why should people vote for you? I can be a full time Highway Commissioner. I will save the tax payers $120,000 in wasteful spending and redirect that money into much needed drainage and road projects. I have many years experience in management. I have managed over 20 employees, both sworn and civilian. I have negotiated union contracts. I have experience with vehicle and equipment maintenance and purchasing. I have worked with annual budgets of over $1 million. I was born and raised in Nameoki Township. I have served this community for 27 years as a police officer. 11 years as the Chief of Police. It would be my honor to serve this community as your Highway Commissioner.
