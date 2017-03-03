Candidate profile: Brenda Williams

Name: Brenda Williams
Age: 68
Immediate family members: Spouse, Gary; sons, David and James; grandchildren, Hailey, Chaseand Alex
Town: Caseyville
Office seeking: Village Trustee
Occupation: Secretary
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: 2005, elected Trustee; 2006 appointed, Clerk; 2007, elected Clerk; 2013, elected Trustee
Why are you running? To help the village grow and prosper in the right direction
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Caseyville? How would you approach it? To bring new business into the village with little or no cost to the citizens.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A person that has the ability to plan, organize and function independently, conscientious, detail oriented and well organized.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? By creating a business district and enterprise zone.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I support both issues.
Why should people vote for you? I have a willingness to listen to citizens, respond to their calls, messages and e-mails, and able to do what is best for the Village as a whole.
Comments