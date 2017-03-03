Candidate Profile: Michael Dale Black

Name: Michael Dale Black
Age: 58
Family: Helen-wife, April-daughter, Michael-son, Brittni-daughter, Kayla-daughter, Damien-son and Erik-son.
Town: Fairview Heights
Office Seeking: Caseyville Township-Highway Road Commissioner.
Occupation: Carpenter-Contractor.
Previous Offices: Caseyville Township-Trustee, Caseyville Township-Highway Road Commissioner, Caseyville Zoning Board.
Why I am running: I like helping the people of Caseyville Township and making it a better place.
What is your view on township government and its role? Overall, I think more townships will be phased out over the years. The only townships that serve a purpose are the ones that maintain roads and sewer districts.
What is the most important issues facing Caseyville Township? How would you approach it? The most important issue is maintaining the roads and the easements. I would inspect the roads on a weekly basis.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Person with leadership skills and able to run a highway department. Must work well with people and their needs.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I have the leadership and experience to do the job. I also have the business skills to run a company and work with people.
