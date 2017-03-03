Candidate Profile: Bruce Canty

Name: Bruce Canty
Age: 60
Family: Zachary Canty.
Town: Fairview Heights.
Office Seeking: Supervisor of Caseyville Township
Occupation: Supervisor of Caseyville Township and real estate broker.
Previous Offices: Supervisor of Caseyville Township, Township Clerk of Caseyville Township, Trustee of Caseyville Township.
Why I am running? To reduce township board spending and establish term limits for all elected township offices, reduce tap-in fees, stop the hiring of friends and relatives because nepotism does not belong in public office. Reduce township tax rate.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government is a grassroots form of government that can reach the people with senior, youth and community activities as well as provide general assistance to those residents in need.
What is the most important issues facing Caseyville Township? How would you approach it? Maintaining the Caseyville Township Sewer District and proposing a reduction in rates and tap in fees for sewer users in all of Caseyville Township. Continue to offer general assistance which is only provided by townships across the United States. Continue to honestly serve all township residents and protect tax dollars by public aware of the board of trustees’ proposed expenditures.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Supervisor of township funded general assistance program. Supervise the general assistance program within Caseyville Township, supervisor of the Caseyville Township sewer system, supervisor/manager of all township clerical staff within the Caseyville Township sewer district and Caseyville Township offices. Manage a million dollar plus township budget and $8 million plus sewer system budget.
Why should people vote for you? I have experience that comes from holding various township positions and understand the many facets and workings of the township government system. I continually strive to protect the citizens and their tax dollars and am currently dedicated to exposing nepotism and rampant and unchecked spending by the township board.
