Candidate Profile: John Waldron

Name: John Waldron
Age: 54
Family: Son- Logan Waldron
Town: Fairview Heights
Office Seeking: Caseyville Township Highway Commissioner
Occupation: Elected Caseyville Township Highway Commissioner in April 2013
Previous Offices: Elected Caseyville Township Highway Commissioner in April 2013
Why I am running: I have enjoyed serving the residents of Caseyville Township. I would like to continue to bring honest and open management to the road district.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township road districts maintain more roads in Illinois than any other entity. Caseyville Township plays a role locally by maintaining roads and right of ways in the unincorporated parts of the township.
What is the most important issues facing Caseyville Township? How would you approach it? Improve and expand sewer services to residents. I would approach it by encouraging the Board of Trustees to work out a comprehensive plan to overhaul tap in fees especially for senior citizens on limited incomes.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Work within budgets to maintain roads and right of way in the unincorporated areas of Caseyville Township. Including but not limited to road construction and repair, mowing, snow removal, road maintenance and signage. Work under Illinois EPA permit to keep the streams and rivers safe from pollution. Procurement and maintenance of road district equipment. Manage staff needed to maintain roads and provide a safe working environment for employees.
Why should people vote for you? In 2013 the people of Caseyville Township entrusted me to run the road district. Since 2013, I have cut expenses and worked under budget. I have cut fuel expenses by one third. I have cut staff. I do not take a township vehicle home as was the practice of previous road commissioners. The tax levy has been abated down to a level making it the lowest of any road district in St Clair or Madison County.
