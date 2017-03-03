Candidate Profile: Claude T. Cable

Name: Claude T. Cable
Age: 85
Family: Claudia Pullman, Diana Carr, Patricia Hess, Robert Cable.
Town: Fairview Heights
Office Seeking: Caseyville Township Trustee.
Occupation: Retired.
Previous Offices: Grant School Board from 1963 to 1970.
Why I am running: To return fiscal responsibility to the Township.
What is your view on township government and its role? I think Township government is a duplication of City and County governments and they should be done away with.
What is the most important issues facing Caseyville Township? How would you approach it? Out of control spending and nepotism in hiring. All spending in the Township would get a very careful look and all hiring would go to the best qualified person. Who the person is, wouldn't count at all.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? To oversee the spending of Township monies and make sure all employees are hired only after the job has been advertised in a local newspaper and well qualified people have made application.
Why should people vote for you? I am my own person and owe nothing to no one. I will be an independent voice for the people in the Township. Being raised in the depression, I don't spend money easily.
