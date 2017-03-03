Candidate Profile: Jim Lemansky Sr.

Name: Jim Lemansky Sr.
Age: 69
Family: Jim Jr. -son, Lisa - daughter
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: Caseyville Township Trustee
Occupation: Now retired. Served in the army. Newspaper pressman for 22 years and with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department for 21 years.
Previous Offices: Former O’Fallon alderman and Caseyville township trustee since 2010.
Why I am running? I am running because I would be the only trustee with any previous experience. I have accomplished many things in the past including saving the township a lot of money. There are a lot of plans in development for the township that I would like to see to completion.
What is your view on township government and its role? There was a time when I didn’t see the value of the township form of government but when I served as a trustee and attended educational seminars, I learned that townships operate on a more stringent budget than other types of government. Township trustees look and sign new bills every week. If we have any questions, we have an opportunity to ask what exactly is this bill for. Trustees are much closer to the billing process even for smaller amounts that may not be examined by other forms of government.
What is the most important issue facing Caseyville Township? How would you approach it?: The possibility for development in Caseyville is the most important issue. I’ve seen developers come into local areas and overwhelm the standing infrastructure. Caseyville township is prepared for this type of expansion especially with our upgraded sewage system and I’m very proud of what we have accomplished. Very few townships in Illinois own and manage a 19 million dollar sewage treatment plant like we do and also have general assistance. One of our biggest and last projects was Weinel Hills.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say?: Working with the public and remembering that we’re there for the public is one of the big requirements for this job. Also, it’s important to be able to explain why things are the way they are in the township. People don’t realize how much time and work goes into government projects.
Why should people vote for you?: I’ve been very active with the township. I’ve attended 98 percent of all meetings since I was appointed to trustee in December of 2010 and later elected. I’m very proud of those candidates I’m running with to bring honest and open government to Caseyville Township. It would be my honor to continue to serve on the board with these six people- Rick Donovan, Dave Jacknewitz, John Waldron, John Wilson, Tom Green and Justin Gough.
