Candidate Profile: Bruce Peebles Jr.

Name: Bruce W. Peebles, Jr.
Age: 68
Family: Diane Peebles
Town: Marissa
Office Seeking: Marissa Township Supervisor.
Occupation: Retired Civil Engineer
Previous Offices: Marissa Community Unit School District #40 School Board for approximately 2 terms and Kaskaskia Water District Board.
Why I am running: To serve my Township and to remain active in my retirement.
What is your view on township government and its role?: It is necessary to assure that our local tax dollars and properties are utilized to the best benefit of the citizens within the Township.
What is the most important issues facing Marissa Township? How would you approach it?: The most important issue that Marissa township continues to face is the financial drain on township's limited resources. I would approach it by remaining financially conservative and assure that our tax dollars are spent wisely.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say?: The Township Supervisor serves as treasurer for township financial resources. The position is solely responsible for the general assistance program. With consent of the township board, prepares and submits an annual budget for the township and road district. Assures that an annual audit of township accounts is performed, and serves as administrator of the township cemetery.
Why should people vote for you?: I have resided in the community for over 40 years. Raised a family, served on various community boards. Serve as an elder in my church. My previous job career as a civil engineer has given me insight into government regulations and statutory responsibilities.
