Candidate Profile: Michelle Foppe

Name: Michelle Foppe
Age: 45
Immediate Family Members: Husband- Chris, Sons- Nicholas and Noah
Town: Belleville (Freeburg School District)
Office seeking: Board Member, Freeburg District 70.
Occupation: Executive Assistant
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? As a parent and a member of this community, I feel our greatest assets are our children and we need to be involved in our school district.
What is the most important issue facing the Freeburg Community Consolidated School District? How would you approach it? The financial situation for the state of Illinois and how to ensure our students have adequate resources to continue the education process. I feel alternative funding resources would need to be investigated.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? I feel that a school district's teacher demographics need to include a mixture of all demographics as our nation has only grown more diverse.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? STEM education is the future of our world. We want to make sure our children are prepared to succeed. Freeburg School District is moving towards more emphasis on STEM education.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? I would support both referendums. We have to invest in our future and that means investing in our schools. Public safety depends on law enforcement and law enforcement depends on the support from the community.
Why should people vote for you? I am committed to ensuring all children in the district have access to the best education possible.
Comments