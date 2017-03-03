Candidate profile: Jennifer Gain Meyer

Name: Jennifer Gain Meyer
Age: 41
Immediate family members: Chris Meyer - husband
Town: Belleville
Office seeking: City clerk
Occupation: Director of environmental programs - St Clair County Health Department
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I believe the residents of Belleville deserve a full-time city clerk that will strengthen the department. As a lifelong Belleville resident, the city and its people have played a large role in shaping my life. I want to give back to the city by working with other city leaders, organizations and residents to ensure Belleville continues to be a great place to live, work and raise a family. A transparent government is vital if the city is going to have the trust of residents and will encourage and enable feedback on how to more efficiently run government to fulfill the needs of the community. It is important the residents have an individual in this position who provides these services and makes the residents of Belleville the priority.
What is the most important issue facing the city of Belleville? How would you approach it? Budgetary concerns are and will continue to be an issue facing cities like Belleville across Illinois. I strongly believe that, as an elected official, it is our duty to run a fiscally responsible office. I would work diligently to ensure the City Clerk’s office runs efficiently, and I will enact procedures to keep budgetary costs down. Additionally, I would partner with all aldermen and elected officials to improve our budgetary outlook through cost saving measures.
What are your qualifications to lead the city clerk’s office? For over 10 years, I have been in a management positions, providing leadership and participating in a teamwork approach both at the city and the county. I received my bachelor of biology degree from McKendree University and master of health administration degree from Lindenwood University. I am a highly organized individual with a tireless work ethic. We must provide clients and residents with a professional and proficient office that focuses on customer service. My approach is to listen to those that do the work and learn from staff and implement their requested changes when feasible and appropriate.
What are your plans to improve operations in the city clerk’s office? I will provide the leadership necessary to propel the office to a higher level of customer service for our residents. I am a certified FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) officer with the state, and I would work quickly to improve the review of all FOIA requests, for a timely and thorough release of all documents to the requester. I firmly believe that any office can be more successful with continuing education and cross-training, and can rely upon each other for help, at all levels of the organization. I would provide a hands-on approach to leadership and I will learn the job of all my employees and assist them during times of absences and large volumes. The clerk’s office can only get stronger through teamwork, and I would embrace being a member of the team. Additionally, I will seek certification as a municipal clerk, which will further enhance the services of the office.
Why should people vote for you? I have proven experience as both a leader and team player. Belleville is and has always been my home, and my heart is in helping the city. I feel that I have proven that through a highly active volunteer spirit with numerous organizations such as Sister Cities, Christkindlmarkt, Belleville 200th Committee, and Shriner’s Parade 5k. I truly believe in giving back to our community and I have always volunteered for projects, such as Belleville Helping Belleville and Art on the Square. I am convinced that to be an effective elected official, you must give back and prove your support of the community through a true volunteer spirit. For all these reasons, I firmly believe that I am the best candidate for the position of city clerk in the city of Belleville.
