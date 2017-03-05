Candidate profile: Angela Mueller

Name: Angela Mueller
Age: 40
Home: Freeburg
Please list your immediate family members: Married with a student currently in high school and a student in the grade school.
Office you are seeking: Freeburg Community High School District #77 Board Member
Occupation: Knowledge Manager
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? The reason that I'm running for the school board is that I've always held the belief that if you don't like how things are, then you have to step up, take responsibility, and do something about it. I'm not happy with the direction our school is headed. Overall, schools are underfunded, while the people in our district are over taxed. The students’ college readiness rates are lower than they should be. The way I see it, our current school board doesn't have a plan to address the issues that face our district.
What is the most important issue facing Freeburg District 77? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing the school currently is the college readiness rate and the rate of students from Freeburg taking Remedial college courses. Although no one is happy with the tax rate, many people wouldn’t mind paying the taxes as much if it could be justified with solid academic success. I believe the way to approach this issue is to work with the administration, the teachers, and the local community college to develop a strategic plan for improving these rates in an economical way.
What are your views on the high school’s mascot? I don't want people to be offended by our mascot, but I truly don't think they understand how proud we are of it. It's a symbol of the underdog who overcomes, a fighter who is up against the odds and fights anyway, just like the basketball team that was the inspiration for the mascot. I wish people could see that we don't want to offend anyone, but we also don't want to change our mascot because it is part of our tradition and history.
Why should people vote for you? There are 3 primary goals I would have as a member of the FCHS board: 1) establish and maintain open, two-way communication with the districts citizens, parents, teachers, and students, 2) help our school be fiscally responsible, 3) work with the teachers and administrators of FCHS so our curriculum sets students up for success in whatever they want to do after high school, whether that's college, trade school, or any other option that arises.
Comments