Candidate profile: John Hamm

Name: John W. Hamm III
Age: 70
Home: Madison
Immediate Family Members: Children, John W. Hamm IV, Dawn Hamm, Joseph Hamm, Angela Burns and Beth Wachtel. Grandchildre,n Alexandra, Jake, Austin, Ellie, Cameron, August, Madison, and Taylor
Office I am seeking: Mayor, City of Madison
Occupation: Mayor
Elected Offices and terms served: Mayor (1997-current); Alderman Ward 3(1987-1997); Madison School Board Member (1985-1996), served as President for 8 years
Why are you running? I am running for mayor because I truly care about the City of Madison. I have lived in Madison for over 50 years. I am proud of the accomplishments that have already been made, and I look forward to many more in the future.
What is the most important issue facing the City of Madison? How would you approach it? Unfunded mandates that are being passed down to municipalities by the State of Illinois is a major concern for the city of Madison. This is going to have to be addressed through proper planning and budget cuts.
If you were writing a job description for the position you are seeking, what would it say? Mayor is the Chief Executive Officer of the city. Responsible for all facets of city government, Must be able to direct services as diverse as police and fire to sanitation. A mayor is responsible for the civic life of a community. Must be willing to attend public events and work with the business community to retain jobs and retail opportunities.
The mayor must have experience working with all levels of government. The mayor must understand government accounting standards and familiar with state law governing municipalities. Expertise in lobbying state government is a plus along with understanding how to secure grants.
The mayor becomes vitally important in the event of a disaster. Besides directing resources to the affected area, A mayor becomes the spokesman for the community and responsible for informing the residents of available services.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Proper use of city funds by all departments throughout the city. The appropriations would have to be cut in order to reduce spending.
Why should people vote for you? I have the knowledge and the experience needed to serve as the Mayor of Madison. I have been successful as Mayor for over 20 years and I hope to continue to serve the citizens of Madison for the next 4 years.
Comments