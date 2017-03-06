Candidate profile: Jason Becherer

Name: Jason Becherer
Age: 54
Immediate Family members: wife, Cheri; son, Trevor; daughter, Mackenzie.
Home: Smithton
Office seeking: Village Trustee
Occupation: Parts manager
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Village Trustee since 2013
Why are you running? To serve my community
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Smithton? How would you approach it? I feel like our greatest concern is the continued cost of running and maintaining the village and keeping within our budget. I will continue to look at every project and find the best and most cost effective use of funds.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Attend meetings, research and be prepared for discussion at meetings.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Continue to be budget conscience as we look at projects and maintenance in our community.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I support both referendums. I support our first responders and want them to be able to have the necessary tools to continue to make our communities a safe place to live. I support the education referendum because it makes sense to be able to relieve our burden of property taxes, yet still funnel much needed funds to our local schools for building issues and pay down debt. Our schools. are the cornerstone of the community.
Why should people vote for you? As an incumbent, I believe I have a good handle on the issues facing our community and have have done a good job working with the board of trustees.
