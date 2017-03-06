Candidate profile: Tracy Dahm Thieken

Name: Tracy Dahm Thieken
Age: 51
Immediate family members: Husband, Aaron Thieken and children, Lauren Dahm and Garrett Dahm
Town: Swansea
Office seeking: Village clerk
Occupation: Chief financial officer for Mathis Marifian and Richter Ltd.
Why are you running? It is time for a change.
What is the most important issue facing the village of Swansea? How would you approach it? The village of Swansea has a significant challenge dealing with the sewer issue between themselves and the St. Clair Township. The communities need to be strong together and solve the issue and stop prolonging it.
What are your qualifications to lead the village clerk’s office? I have been a resident of Swansea for 17 years. Currently, I am one of three police commissioners for the village of Swansea. As police commissioner I understand the importance of listening to people. Throughout my career, I have learned that accuracy of documentation is extremely important. The village clerk should be able to translate what people say accurately.
What are your plans to improve operations in the village clerk’s office? I will improve the position by being present for all meetings and maintaining accurate minutes for the Village Board.
Why should people vote for you? Because I will focus on serving the residents of Swansea and the Village Board per the mission statement of the position. I will be accurate and timely on all aspects of the position and a strong advocate for the village of Swansea.
