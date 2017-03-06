Candidate profile: Frank Bell

Name: Frank Bell
Age: 56
Immediate family members: Wife, Tijuana Bell; sons, Demarco Bell and Kenneth Crawford; and daughters, Tijuana Killian and Tiara Metcalfe.
Town: Swansea
Office seeking: Trustee
Occupation: Assistant manager for Bush KFC Inc. at 4914 W. Main St. in Belleville for 17 years
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I am running for this public servant position to better my community. Swansea needs fresh ideas, smart and controlled growth, and leaders who work together for the best interest of our residents. If elected, I will be the first African-American person to be elected to a Swansea government.
What is the most important issue facing the village of Swansea? How would you approach it? As a trustee, I will work to bring new businesses to Swansea, and look for ways to lower the cost of the current sanitation service sticker for residents. In addition, I will strive to enforce Swansea’s zoning ordinances to ensure our residential and commercial areas attract prospective buyers and customers. Swansea is where people come to raise their families. We need to protect and strengthen our beautiful village’s reputation.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A devoted community service professional is needed for a position of leadership to better the village of Swansea into the future. The position will entail being on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and being a voice for residents, young and old. The most qualified candidate must have, and continue to gain knowledge of budgeting, village ordinances, taxing bodies, and other governmental department’s operations. It is the utmost importance to have an open mind at all times.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? When it comes to cutting costs, I do believe anyone cannot make any decisions in this area until the taxing bodies have set and released their levies. No matter what budgetary decisions are to be made, we must make sure or fire, police, road and parks departments have the monies they need to continue to operate efficiently, and improve services to residents.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I support both referendums because we owe it to our children, and their future children, and our community to give our schools what they need to provide the best education to every child. Yes, times are tight, but great schools and even better educational opportunities ensure to continued success of our community, and increase our home’s market values and chances of easy resale. As for the public safety referendum, our first responders have always had our backs, It’s time to have theirs. Being a law enforcement officer is not an easy job in today’s world. These great women and men risk their lives to keep us safe. The money generated will put more police presence on the streets; combat violent crime; offer greater jail capacity; allow for more probation officers to track sex offenders, etc. and fund new and better equipment.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I will give it my all, and always be available to listen to all residents’ concerns, day or night. I am honest, and active in my community. I want to leave this community better than I found it. We make things better when we work together.
