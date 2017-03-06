Candidate profile: Frank Bell

1:00 You can go to the gym, take a spinning class right next door Pause

1:23 Belleville names new alderman

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

0:54 Edwardsville's Jack Marinko talks regional win over Alton

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:18 Belleville West senior talks blowout win over Collinsville

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:36 Maroons senior leads Belleville West over East