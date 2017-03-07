Elections

March 7, 2017 8:37 AM

Candidate Profile: Jerry Juenger

Name: Jerry E. Juenger

Age: 57

Family: Janel Juenger- wife

Town: Marissa

Office Seeking: Marissa Township Supervisor.

Occupation:

Previous Offices: Township Trustee - Current - 1st term

Why I am running: To be more involved with the Marissa community.

What is your view on township government and its role?: I believe it is very important to keep our tax money in this area and to use those funds in our township to enhance the Marissa township as a whole.

What is the most important issues facing Marissa Township? How would you approach it?: The cemetery. We need to lower maintenance costs while still maintaining and enhancing the beauty of our loved ones final resting place.

If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say?: A very dedicated person that understands and is interested in the needs of the community and how to achieve its goals.

Why should people vote for you?: I am a very dedicated, hard working person that wants to do my best for our community. I feel I am exactly the right person for this position. I will always be there for our community.

