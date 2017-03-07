Candidate Profile: Eric Sanders

Name: Eric Sanders
Age: 48
Immediate Family Members: Spouse: Kerri Sanders, Child: Alexander Gutierrez
Town: Belleville
Office seeking: Board Member, Harmony Emge District 175.
Occupation: Quality Assurance
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None.
Why are you running? As a member of the community and as a parent, I have a vested interest in the education of our children.
What is the most important issue facing the Harmony Emge School District? How would you approach it? The budget is the biggest issue facing the district, as it affects all areas of the school (quality/quantity of staff, class sizes, tools for learning, etc.). The board needs to work to increase the budget through available grants and possible tax increases. Furthermore, this budget needs to be utilized as frugally as possible.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? If possible, this should be the case. However, it is the board's duty to assure our children receive the best education possible, which means the most qualified teaching candidates need to be hired, regardless of demographics.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? A great deal of emphasis should be placed on STEM education, bringing it to all students rather than only those in the gifted programs.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes for two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? While I support anything that benefits both public safety and improves our educational facilities, I am still undecided on both of these referendums at this time, as more research is required.
Why should people vote for you? My one true goal is to ensure our children receive the best education possible.
