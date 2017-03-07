Candidate profile: Gerald “Jerry” E. Daugherty

Name: Gerald “Jerry” E. Daugherty
Age: 80
Immediate family members: Wife, Sylvia; daughter Laura Woszczynski; daughter Sharon Lewis; son Michael Daugherty.
Town: Mascoutah
Office seeking: Mayor
Occupation: Mayor (Retired from U.S. Air Force and banking)
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: City Council 1997-1999; Mayor - 1999-2001; Mayor - 2001-2005; Mayor - 2005-2009; Mayor - 2009-2013; Mayor - 2013-2017
Why are you running? I am in my 18th year of serving the city of Mascoutah as the mayor. I want to continue the progress that we’ve made in improving infrastructure, in building relationships, and in providing services, while holding taxes and utility rates at reasonable levels.
What is the most important issue facing Mascoutah? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing Mascoutah (as with most municipalities) is uncertainty in funding availability. We are proud to always have a balanced budget, but we never are sure that the state funds are going to be there or know what kinds of unfunded mandates might evolve. We have very good comprehensive plans, capital plans, master plans for roads, and other infrastructure plans; however, all are based on the availability of funds.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Mascoutah has a manager form of government, in which the mayor and council hire a city manager who is responsible for day to day operations. Mayor: Presides over City Council and other meetings as designated. Oversees the performance of the city manager. Interacts with citizens on complaints, suggestions; etc. Builds relationships between other cities and agencies in the local area, as well as Scott Air Force Base. Coordinates with local, state, and federal government officials and legislators. By law, acts as liquor commissioner and ESDA coordinator. All other activities as required or deemed appropriate.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Detailed purchasing program; bidding and getting estimates on purchases; holding manpower to a minimum; engaging volunteer groups and organizations in projects normally done by the municipality -- have not raised property tax rates for six years as a result.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I think it is a mistake to put both referendums on the same ballot. Personally, I’m still undecided; depends how much property tax relief I see.
Why should people vote for you? Because of my record of accomplishments in the past 18 years and my clear objectives for leading Mascoutah into the future.
