Candidate profile: Carlene Tucker

Name: Carlene Tucker
Age: 46
Town: Washington Park
Office seeking: I am running for reelection to continue my services as Trustee.
Occupation: I am currently a home health care worker and I also work for the transition department for East Saint Louis School District 189. And I also work in the office of Civil Defense.
Why are you running? I am running to continue my service to the Village of Washington Park.
What is the most important issue facing the village of Washington Park? How would you approach it? The most important issue for last four years has paying off old debt, and the next four years I plan to focus on bringing business and residents back to the city. Dealing with the issues for the sewer system in the village. Providing activities and services for our youth and seniors.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? It takes passion, integrity, and a desire to change an unencouraged community. Most people lack this desire; I was born with this trait.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I would depend on a group effort through the finance, treasurer, and also the mayor to tackle the financial issues the village faces.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I support both tax referendums. As a citizen, I understand the importance of our public safety. We need policemen and firemen to help with the community. Our children are always a priority. They pave the way for our futures.
Why should people vote for you? I feel I should be voted for because I am the people. I will continue to fight for our best interest. And for the last four years, I have always fought to revive our community. That fight remains in my heart today.
