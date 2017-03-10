Candidate profile: Norman J. Miller

Name: Norman J. Miller
Age: 74
Town: Fairview Heights
Immediate family members: Wife, Vivien L. Miller
Office seeking: Supervisor of Canteen Township
Occupation: Current supervisor of Canteen Township
Previous offices: Democratic precinct committeeman, 21 years; Fairview Heights alderman, eight years; Canteen Township supervisor, four years.
Why are you running? I’m running to serve the residents of Canteen Township, and keep the services operating which the township has to offer.
What is your view on township government and its role? Our view is to help as many residents as possible in our General Assistance program. When I took office there were only two residents on this program; we now have 30. We help residents apply for S.N.A.P. benefits, as well as medical, cash unemployment and disability benefits. We offer help with property taxes and voter registration.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Need to be a leader, understand budget financing. Need to be able to work with people from diverse backgrounds. Be a problem solver, have a lot of patience.
What is the most important issue facing Canteen Township? How would you approach it? The most important issue is financing: We have lost 50 percent of our population since 1970, which means we have 50 percent less revenue for the township. We operate on tax levies and personal property replacement tax only. Spending should be approached very carefully, in order to stay within budget.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I have a proven record of honesty, fairness and availability. My door is always open to all township residents, and their needs and concerns.
