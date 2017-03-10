Candidate profile: Marvin B. Strode

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue Pause

2:06 Research scientist Melissa Haeffner talks about her trip to Antarctica

1:53 What would you think about a local tax increase?

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:09 Fans give Okawville Rockets a send-off as they head to state hoops tourney

2:53 Matt Carpenter talks about playing the field for the first time since his injury

0:42 Work progressing on Hofbräuhaus restaurant development

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

0:36 Okawville Rockets celebrate first trip to state tournament in 30 years