Name: Marvin B. Strode
Age: 64
Immediate family members: Mother, brothers, sons, daughters and grandchildren.
Town: Washington Park
Office seeking: Canteen Township supervisor
Occupation: Retired
Why are you running? 60 ILCS 1/80-5) Sec. 80-5. In each township, the township board shall consist of the supervisor and four other members elected at large from the township under Section 50-5. The township clerk shall be the clerk of the township board but not a voting member. 60 ILC 1/80-5) Sec. 80-5.
The township board is presenting an illusion of parity when in reality this is disassociation of Afro-Americans and Mexicans by a transparent ethnic European township board; manipulation of slate politricks designed for their empowerment by misleading the voters.
Look through the window dressing of clerk and highway commissioner who have won before one vote is cast. There is no ethnic representation voting on the township board. You have taxation without representation and the hypocritical township board lulls you with an illusion called equality just to trick you to vote for their slate of ethnic exclusion.
The slate construal wall of ethnic and gender exclusion from participation in township government is demeaning. The township board has an aristocratic mindset which seeks ethnic and gender votes for empowerment.
No vote for the slate keeps their American dream from becoming a nightmare from hell; that’s why Marvin B. Strode is running, to bring down that wall.
En cada municipio, el municipio estará integrado por el supervisor y otros 4 miembros elegidos en grande desde el municipio bajo la sección: 50-5. El municipio empleado será el secretario de la junta municipal, pero no un miembro con derecho a voto.
La junta municipal presenta una ilusión de paridad cuando en realidad esta es la disociación de los Afro Americanos y Mexicanos por una junta del municipio Europeo étnicas transparente; manipulación de pizarra politricks diseñado para su potenciación por engañosas a los votantes.
Mirar a través del escaparate de empleado y la autopista comisario que ha ganado antes un voto está fundido. No hay representación étnica en votación de la junta municipal. Tienes tributación sin representación y la junta municipal hipócrita treguas con una ilusión llamada igualdad sólo para engañarlo para votar por su lista de candidatos a la exclusión étnica.
La pizarra construal muro de exclusión étnica y de género desde la participación en el gobierno municipal es humillante. La junta municipal tiene una mentalidad aristocrática que busca votos étnica y de género para el empoderamiento.
No votar por la pizarra mantiene su sueño americano se convierta en una pesadilla del infierno; por eso Marvin B. Strode está funcionando, a derribar el muro.
What is your view on township government and its role? I know there are three main functions of township government; the assessment function, the township supervisor’s function, and the road and highway function which are all directed by elected officials under Illinois Statutes.
I believe the township should serve its constituents from the cradle to the grave by providing a variety of services for senior citizens, disabled citizens, veterans, youth relief, fire victims and environmental services.
I know that lack of diversity within the slate makes it nearly impossible to address the needs of Canteen Township for acceptable and quality service to the constitutions. That is why you the people need new blood and new ideas every four years for continuous first rate service.
If elected, the following services would be on my agenda for implementation for our Canteen residents: transportation services; medical services [B/P, blood sugar screening, INR and PRO time (anticoagulation therapy)]; Department of Aging Benefit Access Program; Safe Link Wireless; mosquito abatement services; Dial a Ride; drop off box for used glasses; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Canteen Care Fund; RTA Applications for Reduce Transit Fare Passes; free notary services; Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF); and retire flags.
I’ll give you outstanding service for the taxes you pay.
Sé que hay tres funciones principales del gobierno municipal; la función de evaluación, la función del Supervisor del municipio, y la función de carreteras y autopistas que son todas dirigidas por funcionarios electos bajo los estatutos de Illinois.
Creo que el municipio debe servir a sus mandantes desde la cuna hasta la tumba, proporcionando una variedad de servicios para la tercera edad, los ciudadanos discapacitados, veteranos, jóvenes de socorro, las víctimas de incendios y servicios ambientales.
Sé que la falta de diversidad en la pizarra hace casi imposible atender las necesidades del municipio para comedores y servicio de calidad aceptable a las constituciones. Esa es la razón por la que la gente necesita sangre nueva y nuevas ideas cada cuatro años de continuo servicio de primer nivel.
En caso de ser elegidos, los siguientes servicios estarían en mi programa de ejecución para los residentes de Canteen Township: servicios de transporte; los servicios médicos [B/P, detección de azúcar en la sangre, INR & PRO tiempo (terapia de anticoagulación)]; Departamento de envejecimiento Programa de Acceso a beneficios; Safe Link Wireless; Servicios de Control de Mosquitos; marcar un paseo; gota fuera de cuadro para anteojos usados; el Programa Suplementario de Asistencia Nutricional; Fondo para atención de Canteen Township; RTA aplicaciones para reducir la tarifa de tránsito pasa; servicios gratuitos de notario; Asistencia Temporal para Familias Necesitadas (TANF, por sus siglas en inglés); y retirarse del pabellón.
Te doy un servicio sobresaliente para los impuestos que pagan.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A.) Said candidate will serve as supervisor of the Township Board. B.) Be responsible for assessing all taxable property of the township and making up the tax roll, which must be presented to the Board of Review before the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March. C.) Will transact all legal business for the township with the clerk. D.) Will serve on the East Side Health District Board E.) Will be a member of the Township Electoral Board when not a candidate. F) Serve as chief executive officer of the township; participate in all legislative discussion, and should exercise voting power on all issues before the board. G.) Maintain sole jurisdiction of the General Assistance program. H.) Treasurer of all town funds including General Assistance and Road and Bridge funds; I.) Post a surety bond equal to the maximum amount of the funds in custody; submits an annual tax levy for the following year to the township Board of Trustees for certification.
A.) Dicho candidato actuará como supervisor de la Junta Municipal. B.) será responsable de evaluar toda la propiedad imponible del municipio y hacer el rollo fiscal, que debe ser presentada a la Junta de Examen antes del primer martes después del primer lunes de marzo. C.) se tramita todos los negocios jurídicos para el municipio con el empleado. D.) servirán en el lado este de la Junta de Distrito de Salud E.) será un miembro de la junta electoral municipal cuando no un candidato. F) Servir como Jefe Ejecutivo del municipio; participar en todos los debates legislativos, y deberían ejercer la facultad de voto en todos los asuntos sometidos a la consideración de la Junta. G.) Mantener la exclusiva jurisdicción del programa de Asistencia General. H.) Tesorero de la ciudad todos los fondos, incluyendo la Asistencia General y fondos de carreteras y puentes; I.) publicar una fianza igual al importe máximo de los fondos en custodia; presenta un impuesto anual para el año siguiente a la Junta de Síndicos municipales para la certificación.
What is the most important issue facing Canteen Township? How would you approach it? Townships are the grassroots of government in our country. The most important issue is finances and budget; supervision and management of financial responsibilities; taxation without representation and the township board not being involved enough with the residents of the township. The constituents in Canteen Township are not very well represented by the township board that’s running as a slate; which can be very devastating to our senior citizens; property owners and veterans who have a fixed income.
Financial responsibility should be the township’s main focus; to maintain the level of service without raising taxes; to hold the line on taxes and generate tax relief; to end wasteful spending; to create an atmosphere of communication between the trustees and the community. That is why I am campaigning to preserve and enhance the township; to bring fiduciary accountability to the township and decreasing the excessive tax burden on the homeowner and to address the lack of social equality to all constituents’ social consciousness.
Los municipios son la base de gobierno en nuestro país. La cuestión más importante es Finanzas y Presupuesto; la supervisión y la gestión de las responsabilidades financieras; tributación sin representación y la junta municipal no participan lo suficiente con los residentes del municipio. Los mandantes en el Canteen Township no están bien representadas por la junta municipal que se ejecuta como una pizarra; lo que puede ser muy devastador para nuestros ciudadanos de la tercera edad; los propietarios y los veteranos que tienen un ingreso fijo.
Responsabilidad financiera debe ser el foco principal del municipio; para mantener el nivel de servicio sin aumentar los impuestos; para mantener la línea de impuestos y generar alivio tributario; para finalizar el derroche en el gasto público; para crear una atmósfera de comunicación entre los consejeros y la comunidad. Es por eso que estoy haciendo campaña para preservar y mejorar el municipio; lograr la rendición de cuentas fiduciarias al municipio y la disminución de la excesiva carga impositiva sobre el propietario y abordar la falta de igualdad social para todos los mandantes de la conciencia social.
Why should people vote for you? I bring to the table a clear choice of exclusion by the slate or equal inclusion of all ethnic groups. I believe that Canteen Township history should reflect supervisors from every ethnic group and a minimum of two trustees from each ethnic group.
The racial composition of the township board reflects Afro-American and Mexican rejection at the table and voter submission from the minorities in voluntary surrendering their liberties and their participation in government by and for the people.
Minorities are disposable votes to the aristocrat township board; whose backroom politics devalues your ethnicity; deny you representation while increasing your property tax. Not voting for a demeaning slate showcasing ethnic rejection diminishes their American dream and your nightmare from hell.
The township board lack of diversity is an intentional expression of Anglo-American politics. The implicit bias expectation that Afro-Americans and Mexicans are unquestionably very subservient; is a refutation of “These truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights.”
No vote for the slate keeps their American dream from becoming a nightmare from hell; that’s why Marvin B. Strode is running, to bring down that wall.
Traigo a la mesa una clara opción de exclusión en la pizarra o igualdad de inclusión de todos los grupos étnicos. Es el siglo y el tiempo para la historia del Canteen Township para mostrar una igualdad social; abrazar a todos étnicos de fideicomisario a supervisor, con inclusión de la representación de género. Las mujeres de todas los orígenes étnicos pagan impuestos a la propiedad.
La composición racial de la junta municipal refleja Afro Americana y mexicana de rechazo en la mesa electoral y la presentación de las minorías en la entrega voluntaria de sus libertades y su participación en el gobierno por y para el pueblo.
Las minorías son desechables votos para el aristócrata township junta; cuya política de trastienda devalúa su etnia; negarle representación mientras aumenta el impuesto a la propiedad. No votar por un indigno pizarra mostrando rechazo étnico disminuye su sueño americano y la pesadilla del infierno.
La junta municipal la falta de diversidad es una expresión intencional de Anglo American en la política. Los sesgos implícitos expectativa que Afro americanos y mexicanos son indudablemente muy subordinado; es una refutación de “como evidentes estas verdades: que todos los hombres son creados iguales, que son dotados por su Creador de ciertos derechos inalienables.”
No votar por la pizarra mantiene su sueño americano se convierta en una pesadilla del infierno; por eso Marvin B. Strode está funcionando, a derribar el muro.
Comments