Candidate profile: DeMarko Mosley

Name: DeMarko R. Mosley
Age: 38
Immediate family members: Mother: Sabrina Schooler; father: Maurice Mosley
Town: East St. Louis
Office seeking: East St. Louis School District 189 Board Member
Occupation: Business Consultant
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Precinct committeemen; Chairman of Precinct
Why are you running? I’m running for school board because I feel the school system has felled to prepare our kids for prosperous future. With a school system that has a budget of over $100 million and a burden on home owners we should be getting a better return on our investments in the form of student that can become productive citizens to their communities.
What is the most important issue facing the East St. Louis School District? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing the district is preparing youth to achieve at their highest level and being prepared to enter higher education or picking a career after high school. Every day I encounter kids that asks to sweep floors rather than fix a phone, computer, or design a website.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? Why or why not? The teachers demographic should mirror the students in certain situation and circumstances. Situations like: Avant School in Washington Park has a large Latino student base and it should have teachers that have the ability to understand and reach the students. Circumstances such as a school board that crosses multiple city borders giving us a unique opportunity to have a diverse school system. We must be prepared to deal with all races.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? STEM is the way of new high paid careers and our school curriculum from kindergarten to high school should represent that with a slight twist, STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math. This not only gets them prepared for the new Frontier in careers but also introduce another way to stay engaged to classroom activities.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes for two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I support neither tax increase. The more you add the more our kids and streets never see. Every dollar of new tax they get the more money they will take back out the budget to appropriate another way. We must force our state reps to do their job and pass a budget so schools can take the burden off. Our schools do need more money, but that’s the money that the state currently owes them.
Why should people vote for you? For all those that feel that District 189 has fulfilled their needs and helped their kids reach the fullest potential then I’m not the candidate to vote for. You deserve so much more. You deserve a school system that prepares the kids for the future jobs. You deserve a school system that can nurture the curiosity of your kids. You deserve a school system that could give you a better return on your investment than what you have been getting as a community and as a taxpayer. Then DeMarko Mosley is your candidate. Help me help us.
