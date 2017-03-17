Candidate profile: Kermit Edison

Name: Kermit Edison
Age: 58
Home: Lebanon
Family members: Three boys: Prince (Walter) Edison, Thomas Reiki, and Jeffrey Edison
Office seeking: Lebanon Township Highway Commissioner
Occupation: Retired from the City of Lebanon, 19 years. Active retired Lebanon Volunteer Fireman.
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: N/A
Why are you running? I would like to continue serving our community.
What is your view on township government and its role? My view on Township Government is that townships are the beginning link to a chain of larger government entities. Townships, County, and State governmental bodies, with townships being the level of government most accessible to the taxpayers.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Highway Commissioner: Must maintain 40 miles of rural roads surrounding Lebanon and Summerfield to the safest driving condition. Maintenance requirements are: yearly oiling and chipping of the roads, maintaining the shoulder of the roadway, keeping the ditches mowed and clean of debris, and making sure all entrance culverts are maintained and in good condition.
What is the most important issue facing Lebanon Township and how would you address it? Right now I feel one of the most important issues facing Lebanon Township is the proposed bicycle path connecting Lebanon with the Township roads. I will do my best to work with the organization in charge of building the path, while taking into consideration the opinion of township taxpayers.
How would you ensure township funds are appropriately spent? Even though I would be Highway Commissioner, I am still a Lebanon Township taxpayer. I will not be inappropriately spending money when it is my money as well as 4,400 other people’s money. I will have the taxpayer’s best interest in mind and try to make the best monetary decision possible.
Why should people vote for you? I have had a lot of experience working at the local government level and I feel that I would be the best candidate to fill this position.
