Candidate profile: Gilbert Birkner

Name: Gilbert L Birkner
Age: 54
Family members: Deanna (spouse), Dr. Danielle (Kyle) Doerr, Alexandra Birkner, Nicolette Birkner, Gilbert (Zach) Birkner
Town: New Athens
Office seeking: Highway Commissioner Prairie Du Long Township
Occupation: Farmer
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Prairie Du Long Township 2009 to present Highway Commissioner. 1993 to 2009 Trustee
Why are you running? I like the job. I like running the equipment. I like the challenges of solving issues concerning the roads and the citizens.
What is your view on township government and its role? I believe township government, especially road districts, are an efficient and responsive form of government. I feel the board and I have worked hard to keep taxes and labor costs low and put as many tax dollars as possible in road improvements and equipment updates.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Maintaining the roads of Prairie Du Long Township.
What is the most important issue facing the Prairie Du Long Township Road District? How would you approach it? The new bridge on Probst Road and the concrete section of Live Oak. The new bridge will be built this summer and I will seek professional advice for Live Oak.
Why should people vote for you? I’ve done a good job and I have more I want to do.
Comments