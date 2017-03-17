Candidate profile: Susan Albrecht

Name: Susan Albrecht
Age: 63
Family members: Husband, Mark. Son, Derek
Town: Mascoutah
Office seeking: Mascoutah District 19 school board
Occupation: Agricultural sales
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Competing first four-year term as a board member.
Why are you running? To help ensure a strong education for all students. A community is only as strong as its schools.
What is the most important issue facing the Mascoutah School District? How would you approach it? To continue to offer excellent education for all students while dealing with less funding from all sources. My approach is to keep stretching the budget where feasible. We have to be smart with our tax dollars.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? Why or why not? I believe we need to hire the best candidate for the position while staying within the budget guidelines.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? STEM is important however realize not all students are suited to be scientists, engineers, or gentistist. There is still a strong need for the vocations....fixing computers, cars, building trades.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes for two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I personally support both. These one cent sales taxes would benefit education and public safety, two critically important issues. But I think we need to let the citizens of the county have their say.
Why should people vote for you? I have been on several boards and understand their duties. I am a good listener and am always available. I am involved in the community and have always had a strong sense of service.
Comments