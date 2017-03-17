Candidate profile: Joe Schmitt

Name: Joe Schmitt
Age: 62
Family members: Loving spouse Pepper, and 4 children Nathan, Tyson, Haley and Joe Jr.
Town: Lived in Lebanon for 55 years, and have lived in Summerfield for seven years
Office seeking: Lebanon Township Road Commissioner
Occupation: Semi-retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: N/A
Why are you running? I’m semi-retired and have the time it takes to devote to this very important job
What is your view on township government and its role? Township officials live in the communities they serve and stay in touch with ever changing needs and are creative in delivering quality services with the least possible burden to taxpayers. Your township government ensures that the community’s health and safety needs are adequately addressed. Either through its own police, fire and emergency medical services departments or in cooperation with other government and private organizations, townships have evolved as the primary provider for essential public safety services.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? The job description should contain a list of the duties and responsibilities associated with the role, along with the amount of time expected to be dedicated to each task.
What is the most important issue facing Lebanon Township? How would you approach it? Road maintenance is obviously the top priority. Our biggest challenge is the skyrocketing cost of materials to maintain the roads. The solution is sound budget management, which requires a thorough knowledge of the township’s needs and how to stretch the funds we have to cover those needs.
One way to help solve the problem would be to seek out grants that might be available to the township or possibly write a grant explaining our situation and what we would like to do with additional revenue or resources.
Why should people vote for you? As commissioner, I would maintain an open door policy and will be an honor to serve and represent you, would welcome your comments, suggestions and yes, even complaints. I’ve been in the eye of the public in Lebanon as a City employee, was a member of the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department and was the ambulance coordinator for two years and employed with the Lebanon School District for 34 years in the maintenance department. I’m semi-retired and have the time it takes to devote to this very important job. The only way I can help you is if you elect me, I ask for your vote, so remember Joe in April.
Comments