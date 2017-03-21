Candidate Profile: Veronica Armouti

Name: Veronica Armouti
Age: 54
Immediate family members: Raed Armouti, spouse of 32 years; daughters Seraya Armouti and Nadia Armouti; son Laith Armouti
Town: Edwardsville
Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Attorney-Consultant, MS in policy analysis
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation’s Illinois Board of Nursing (2014-Present), appointed by Governors Quinn and Rauner; Edwardsville Plan Commission, assistant chair; Land Use Committee (2012-Present), appointed by Mayors Gary Niebur and Hal Patton.
Why are you running? I want to serve and provide a positive impact on my community.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township Government complements other governments. Its role is to provide maintenance of all roads and bridges not within other local, state, or federal jurisdictions; to assess real property; and to provide general assistance to the indigent. Edwardsville Township is experiencing considerable growth. As such, the Township must anticipate the increased needs and plan accordingly.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? If writing a job description for Edwardsville Township Trustee, I would seek individuals capable of critical thinking, experienced with policy design and analysis, assessments, budgets; that have an understanding of municipal government, land development, and urban planning, including highway/road/bridge infrastructure and maintenance; and that have demonstrated flexibility, patience, and innovation.
What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing Edwardsville Township is growth. The Township along with the City of Edwardsville and the Village of Glen Carbon are tasked with facilitating smart growth. I would approach this issue by considering planned development and efforts to maintain smart real-estate growth when developing Township policies and completing Township activities.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for Veronica Armouti because I am qualified. I have experience working with developers, landowners, residents, and neighboring municipalities regarding commercial and residential developments, storm water/retention drain issues, traffic pattern/highway issues, and the I-55 Corridor Plan. I have reviewed budgets for approval or to determine funding recommendations. I have 16+ years of experience representing the interests of others, writing/reviewing contracts, negotiating agreements, and resolving conflicts. I ask for the honor of representing and working hard for you. Please darken the oval and write-in Veronica Armouti on April 4.
