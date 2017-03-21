Candidate profile: Matthew Gilreath

Name: Matthew “Gilly” Gilreath
Age: 37
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: Alderman Ward 3
Occupation: General Manager Chick-fil-A
Previous Offices: Currently finishing the remainder of Jerry Mouser’s ward 3 term.
Why I am running: We have had some great successes as a city in recent months, but there is more work to do. Projects like Destination O'Fallon and the redevelopment of Southview Plaza present themselves as opportunities to uphold O'Fallon's reputation as a bastion of economic opportunity. It has been my honor to serve you as Alderman. I look forward to working with you and continuing to represent you and your interests.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? Property Taxes. We must provide long-term tax relief to the residents of O'Fallon while maintaining our city and the amenities that are important to us.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Represent the interests of Ward 3 and the city as a whole when setting policy and the budget. Ensure that O'Fallon maintains its reputation as a bastion of economic opportunity. Necessary skills include effective communication, negotiation, and the ability to train the leaders of tomorrow.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? As a business leader, I have the knowledge and foresight necessary to ensure that money is being spent wisely and appropriately. Obtaining multiple bids from qualified vendors is a necessary tool. We should also discontinue work with vendors known for exceeding budgets and missing deadlines.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? Our financial situation as a county is the result of irresponsibility at the state level. Raising sales tax may be a viable short-term solution. Ultimately, the fight is in Springfield.
Why should people vote for me? As a general manager, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce ambassador and honorary command chief, I have the foresight necessary to make decisions that encourage economic growth. I see issues through the lens of both a businessman and a resident - something of great value to you.
Comments