Candidate profile: Quennetta Chambers

Name: Quennetta Chambers
Age: 40
Family: Her husband, Mark Chambers, and two children, Morgyn and Mason.
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: O’Fallon School District 90 Board of Education
Occupation: Assistant Director of Special Education
Previous Offices: None
Why I am running: As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than my children. I feel my role as a parent is to raise my children to be independent and successful adults. An integral part of their development is a strong quality education. My children are my motivation for my candidacy. I am committed to preserving the quality of their education and I feel that as current central office school district administrator, I possess a unique set of skills that will allow me to be an asset to the District 90 School Board.
What is the most important issues facing O’Fallon School District 90? How would you approach it? I feel that the most important issue facing District 90 is budget constraints due to reductions in funding. The current financial constraints have resulted in large class sizes, limited technology availability as compared to other districts (i.e. Wolf Branch and Central 104 have individual chrome books for each student), dated instructional materials, loss of computer classes at K-5 and the list goes on. If elected to the Board, I would like to problem solve fiscally responsible ways to bring back cut programs and reduce class sizes.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? Why or why not? I do not feel that a school district’s teacher demographics should mirror the student demographics. Diversity is important in teaching tolerance and acceptance of differences. However, I feel that a genuine caring and dedication to student success is much more important than matching demographics.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? I certainly think that STEM education is important and is a necessary component of elementary and secondary education. However, fine arts education is equally important. It is important that District 90 find ways to incorporate well rounded curricula into the District in order to meet the needs of a variety of learners.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? I think that it is a shame the communities are having to find creative ways to maintain education and public safety costs because the State is not fiscally responsible. I feel that the sales tax referendum has some great benefits. There is great potential to reduce property taxes with CFST while providing funding to schools, police departments, etc. Currently, many districts have plans to use the money generated to pay down debt. I would like to believe that the current plans of reducing debt will continue. However, there is no guarantee that those plans will maintain intact. The decision of how to use the money will be made by the local school board and school board elections are held every two years. It is very possible that a few years down the road, “different” decisions could be made. I think that finding creative ways to reduce debt is a great idea. I hope the referendums pass and elected officials continue to use the monies to provide debt relief.
Why should people vote for me? If elected to the school board I will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in regards to educational practices and will use my skills to ensure fiscal responsibility without diminishing the academic program. My priorities are simple; maintain the rigor and quality of education without increasing the burden on taxpayers. I am committed to exploring options that are fiscally responsible as well as ensuring that the Board is making fiscally responsible decisions. Voting for me means voting for a mother who is not only committed to maintaining the quality of District 90’s education; I am also uniquely equipped with the skills and experience to hit the ground running.
Comments