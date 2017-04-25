Is $370 million in fines right way to stop dementia patient dumping?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Wind blows tree down on power line in Belleville Pause 0:53 Parents get call about school bus crash near Mascoutah 1:38 Prowler caught on video 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:14 Aviation Day for metro-east teachers at MidAmerica Airport 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 2:20 Montessori School teacher wins technology innovation awards 0:22 Brian Hill back in the day 2:01 Suspect in murder of Alton child in custody 0:58 One seriously injured after school bus crash on Illinois 161 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Andrew Kretschmar, advocacy manager at the Greater Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, discusses a bill that aims to prevent abuse of patients with Alzheimer's disease. snagy@bnd.com