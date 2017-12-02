How ‘partial news’ can become ‘fake news’ with a little inattention

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis brought worries of his female employees to a U.S. House committee hearing. Hear what he said about their concerns that sex harassment allegations could hurt women's careers on Capitol Hill.

Community has questions as superintendent retires in September

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis brought worries of his female employees to a U.S. House committee hearing. Hear what he said about their concerns that sex harassment allegations could hurt women's careers on Capitol Hill.

U.S. House of Representatives via Rodney Davis' office