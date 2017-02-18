Watch that government doesn’t overreach constitutional authority

With Kevin Gagen’s latest letter, after denigrating the members of the National Rifle Association, he asks, “What is it about the term ‘well-regulated’ they don’t get?”
What did “well-regulated” mean at the time the Second Amendment was written, Gagen?
It states that “the right of people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Then, the citizenry was against professional armies, as in Europe. “Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed; as they are in almost every kingdom in Europe.” — Noah Webster, 1787.
“A well-regulated militia?” Militias, state regulated, not by federalism, to go against any professional army under a tyrannical federal government.
“I ask, sir, what is the militia? It is the whole people, except for a few public officials.” — George Mason, 1788.
The Second Amendment doesn’t state the Congress was to regulate the militia “for the security of a free state.” The Second Amendment explicitly states that the right to keep and bear arms is reserved for the people, not the state. The Bill of Rights is about what rights that federalism cannot infringe upon. The Second Amendment guarantees our right to protect our person, family, property. Also, our liberty from an authoritarian regime.
Currently, there are 300 “relevant” gun laws at the federal and state levels, according to the Brookings Institution Center on Urban and Metropolitan Policy. When government, through statist, seeks to be Big Brother and monitor law-abiding citizens, they’re overreaching their constituted authority.
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
