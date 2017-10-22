BND readers sound off on too few cops, MidAmerica tax, Illinois debt

Trick’s on us
Halloween is a night when kiddies are out trick or treating for candy and other treats. Meanwhile, suspended Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert will also be getting a treat. He’ll be counting his money having received $161,667 of his 2017 salary and not yet gone to work to earn it. Since taxpayers are picking up the tab, the trick is on them.
Biz planners?
The BND’s opinion article about the good that could come out of losing St. Elizabeth’s Hospital made me think. The only good thing I can think of is we already have a sewer line run to that area. Unlike Eckert’s other two unfinished and years-behind-schedule projects. Unfortunately for Belleville, history shows there aren’t any smart business planners working for the city.
Busted bicentennial
Who would have guessed Illinois is about to have a 200-year celebration? There is so much for Illinoisans to be proud of. We can celebrate the Democrats $251 billion in unfunded public pension liabilities, or the $15 billion in unpaid state bills the Democrats have racked up. We can celebrate how the budget crisis has jacked up property taxes so high that educated people and businesses are leaving in droves. Illinois may become the first state whose bonds reach junk status during the year’s celebration. Special thanks to the Democrats, who raised your state taxes this year. Now Illinois has the highest overall tax rate of any state. While we celebrate, should we include wasting $10 million a year on a loser airport or maybe-completed Hofbräuhaus? Finally, let’s give a special celebratory shout-out for the voters who elect the political incompetents who terrorize Illinois with wasteful spending and massive debt.
Dance treasure
She may be eccentric. She may be weird. But, Susan Stone, better known as the Dance of Life dancer, is truly a Saint Clair County treasure. I hope she never gets discouraged.
Too few cops
BND’s article about East St. Louis having more crime but fewer police officers can’t be a surprise to anyone, given the city’s past and current problems with elected officials stealing the taxpayer’s blind. LaToya Greenwood, being paid by multiple city entities while serving as a state rep, is a perfect example of why East St. Louis is broke. East St. Louis has one purpose and that’s to bring in the Democratic vote every election.
Air patrol
It’s not a surprise to hear burglaries are on the rise in St. Clair County. Want to know why? Maybe because Chairman Kern continues to reduce the number of patrol deputies. Find out how many patrol deputies there were about 5 years ago and compare it to today. The only time Kern allowed a new deputy was when he was up for election and wanted to look pro-law enforcement. Maybe if we dumped that money-eating airport we would have money for the sheriff. The airport is Kern’s pet project.
Public paving?
What’s going on in Shiloh? They blacktopped Hill Street up to the ex-mayor’s house and the parking lot of the beauty salon on the corner. All this was done with public money. It seems strange, doesn’t it?
Doesn’t add up
The county didn’t change the county multiplier. They cannot change the county multiplier. The county doesn’t have a county multiplier. The county uses a township multiplier which is much more equitable to the taxpayer. The township multiplier also allows protests to be filed here in our county. And the multipliers computed by the Department of Revenue is based on actual sales and assessed evaluations. Can’t change that either.
Towering debt
About that tower up in Hartford that’s costing taxpayers a bunch of money, why’d you build it to start with? These people are just like Democrats in Congress. They think they’re business people but they’re anything but. This was a sorry investment to start with and they should have never done it.
Knee replacement
The NFL and CBS seem to have found the perfect solution for the continued disrespectful behavior of so many of the league’s players during the National Anthem. During a recent Eagles versus Panthers pre-game, while the broadcasters are discussing the event, viewers could see the large American flag being brought out in the background to be unfurled during the anthem. Suddenly, CBS switches to a feel-good story about a successful black football player and his future business endeavors. It was something to be very proud of, a man living the American dream. Then, we’re back on the football game and it’s beginning. There was no mention of the anthem or the flag or people unfurling it, nothing.
B is for billionaire
Gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, billionaire Chicago Democrat, in his latest television ad wants progressive tax rates. Tax rates in addition to public option (read taxpayer funded, free for others) health care, he means insurance, not care. I imagine that makes most voters’ eyes glaze over unless you’re on the receiving end. If you’re on the paying-for-it end, say journeyman union tradesman, small business people, engineers, nurses, accountants, sales people, and so on, get ready for one more nudge pushing you and your hard earned money paid to the Illinois Department of Revenue out of what was once a fine state. Illinois is California without Hollywood rich guys and Pritzker will make sure it beats California to the first state bankruptcy. But what does he care, he’s a Bernie Sanders billionaire.
Debtocrats
The BND article about Gov. Rauner borrowing $1.5 billion at reduced rates to pay down the Democratic $16 billion in unpaid bills shows how sick Illinois has become. Comptroller Susana Mendoza says it costs $2 million a day to service late charges. Do any of you Democratic voters understand where your high taxes are wasted? It’s to pay off the late charges for $16 billion in unpaid bills thanks to Madigan’s “debtocrats.” Next election, vote for state bankruptcy and the Democrats.
Healthy hospital
Toured the new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital last weekend. State of the art, highly motivated individuals guiding folks along the way and eager to get going. Refreshing to have something positive in our community.
Air park kudos
Kudos to the Scott Field Heritage Air Park Committee who has provided us with the wonderful aircraft static displays at Scott Field Air Park. Located right outside Scott Air Force Base’s Shiloh gate, the park features various aircraft that contributed to Scott’s impressive flying legacy. Centerpiece in the park is the C-140 Jetstar aircraft which provided facility flight checking in Southeast Asia and elsewhere. While the aircraft is impressive, the current paint scheme is disappointing. What would it take to make it look more authentic?
Ticket tax
The Sound-off that suggested a simple $5 additional per passenger ticket charge to cover parking at MidAmerica Airport really struck a chord. To think the county could make profits off MAA parking and avoid consultant fees, construction costs, and more is music to taxpayers’ ears. Why didn’t Mark Kern and his cronies think of that?
Church charity
Let’s end corporate and individual welfare. If someone wants to be responsible for an immigrant, they may sponsor them and suffer any consequences if the immigrant is a criminal or terrorist. The churches aren’t taxed so let them return to their mission of supporting the needy. If someone doesn’t belong to a church and needs assistance, they can join a church. The church will determine if they’re worthy of assistance. Let’s also change the way elected politicians become eligible for retirement pensions. Change it to a way similar to the military, they must stay at least X years (let’s say 30 years since there’s no physical hardship or danger) and, if they leave before 30 years, they receive nothing. This would require them to please the voters instead of selling them out.
Dissolving rights
President Trump said from the Oval Office, “It’s frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever they want to write.” He added, “People should look into it.” I thought Stephen Colbert’s response was perfectly appropriate: “We the People did look into it. It’s called the Bill of Rights.” Can’t the editorial board appreciate what an insidious threat to democracy that comment represents? We all have a First Amendment right to a free press. As time progresses, we cherish and defend our rights with less fervor and frequency. Guns are easy. I have a Second Amendment right to keep and bear them. Guns are easy because you can hold the cold steel in your hands. Beware ignoring the less tangible rights as they slowly dissolve. When did we stop fighting for others to express opinions we disagree with? Demanding a free press? Presuming the accused are guilty before trial? It is easy to ignore these things.
Please rise
Hillary Clinton, the self-proclaimed “Oracle of America,” recently offered her opinion on NFL players protesting the National Anthem. She said they were, “very clear dog-whistles to the Trump base.” She continued, “That’s what black athletes kneeling was all about. That’s not against our anthem or our flag. Actually, kneeling is a reverent position.” If that is the case, why do public announcers at sports stadiums around the nation say, “Ladies and gentlemen please all rise for the playing of the National Anthem.”
Proud Puerto Rico
Born in Puerto Rico and an American citizen by birthright, I was surprised and disappointed in Col. Pitzer’s letter, ironically written during Hispanic Heritage Month, about cutting Puerto Rico loose from the U.S. It shows a lack of empathy for his fellow American citizens and zero understanding of how the island got into its economic freefall. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory since the end of the Spanish American War in 1898, has made enormous contributions to America and is an integral part of American society. There’s a long list of people from this island that have made a footprint in U.S. history. Over 700,000 islanders have proudly served in our nation’s armed forces. Recovery from their post-Maria crisis will be impossible without the help of the same federal government that “helped” Puerto Rico get there in the first place.
Automatic response
It is clear that letter writer Julie Callaghan wants automatic weapons banned. What is murky is why she uses the Las Vegas massacre to support her recommendation. Of all the guns Stephan Paddock purchased, not one was an automatic weapon. I’m afraid, “Well you know what I mean,” doesn’t work in the lawmaking arena.
