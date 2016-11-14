Malcolm Hill’s huge night earns him another Big Ten honor

Former Belleville East standout guard Malcolm Hill, of the University of Illinois, earned co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors along with James Blackmon Jr., of Indiana University.
According to btn.com, Hill, a senior guard for John Groce’s Fighting Illini, average 30.5 points and 10 rebounds in a 2-0 start against Southeast Missouri and Northern Kentucky. He shot 55.9 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range, and was 16-of-19 from the free throw line. His 40 points against Northern Kentucky were a career high as he became the sixth player in school history to score 40 or more points in a single game.
“It was something I was working on over the summer,” Hill told the Associated Press following the win against Northern Kentucky. “This is just one of the games that showed a lot of the hard work and dedication that I’ve put into my 3-point shot.”
The honor is the third time Hill has been named Big Ten Player of the Week in his career with the Illini. He last earned the award Dec. 21, 2015.
