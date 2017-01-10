McKendree hockey will open Metro Rec Plex on Friday

The McKendree University men’s American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) D2 team will play its inaugural home game against Northern Illinois University Huskies at the new McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 each, children five and under will be admitted free.
Prior to the start of the game, McKendree University President Dr. James Dennis will drop the ceremonial first puck to kick off the beginning of McKendree hockey’s play in the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.
The opening of the McKendree Metro Rec Plex for the McKendree hockey teams marks the first home rink to house the Bearcats since the closing of the U.S. Ice Sports Complex in 2012.
The McKendree Plex features two NHL-sized rinks with the ability to seat in excess of 2,000 spectators, which is also the home of the McKendree ACHA D3 men’s hockey team and the ACHA D1 women’s hockey team. The facility is also the home of the McKendree water polo and swimming and diving teams boasting an NCAA-sanctioned 10-lane competition pool. For more information about the McKendree Metro Rec Plex head to metrorecplex.com.
In Friday’s contest the Bearcats will take on the Huskies from Northern Illinois University.
McKendree has an overall record of 12-3 this season, winning its last eight games. The Bearcats look to use their newly obtained home ice advantage to extend their winning streak.
In its last game, McKendree completed the sweep over Robert Morris University – Peoria with a 6-1 win on Saturday afternoon.
Additional information about the McKendree Bearcats hockey teams can be found at mckbearcats.com.
