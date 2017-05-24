Aaron Meyer, a graduate of Belleville West, earned All-MVC honors as a member of the Missouri State University Bears.
May 24, 2017 12:35 AM

Former West second baseman Meyer earns MVC first-team honors

Belleville West graduate Aaron Meyer was one of six players from Missouri State University named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team on Tuesday.

The senior from Millstadt, and son of West Athletic Director Lee Meyer, hit .292 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 30 RBIs in 31 starts for the Bears. His season came to an abrupt and disappointing end in April when, during a 5-1 win over the Missouri Tigers, he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee.

He’s anticipating a recovery period of six to eight months.

Meyer played in 187 games in his career, with 151 starts, and helped Missouri State win 141 games. The Bears won a school-record 49 games in Meyer’s sophomore season in 2015, earning the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and postseason championships before closing the season ranked No. 12 in the country.

He is majoring in sports administration at Missouri State, where one of his teammates is freshman catcher Drew Millas, a graduate of Belleville East.

Missouri State is the MVC regular-season champion and top seed of the conference tournament which begins Wednesday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Bears first-team selections included Aaron Meyer (2B), Jake Burger (3B), Jeremy Eierman (SS), Blake Graham (DH), Doug Still (SP) and Jake Fromson (RP). Others included are Greg Lambert, a junior outfielder from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

