Jordan Goodwin shines in Billikens’ exhibition victory

Althoff High School graduate Jordan Goodwin had 14 points, three rebounds, a team-high five assists and one steal Saturday night for Saint Louis University in its 69-51 victory over Harris-Stowe in an exhibition game at Chaifetz Arena.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Goodwin, a freshman, started and played 32 minutes. He was 6-for-13 from the field as the Billikens pulled away from their NAIA foe.
Goodwin chose SLU over Northwestern. He was the first major recruit reeled in by new Billikens coach Travis Ford. Illinois, Alabama, Missouri, Butler and Creighton also were on Goodwin’s final list of seven.
As a junior in 2016, Goodwin averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 assists to lead Althoff to a 32-2 record and the Class 3A state championship. The Crusaders placed second in Goodwin’s sophomore season in 2015.
Goodwin was the Belleville News-Democrat’s Class 3A-4A Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.
Last year, Goodwin battled a left-shoulder injury as Althoff finished 18-11. He underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in January and missed the remainder of the season.
Goodwin finished with 2,324 points to become the Crusaders’ all-time leader. He had 46 points and 19 rebounds in an 86-76 victory over Cahokia on Dec. 9.
Javon Bess (15 points, 10 rebounds), Jalen Johnson (13 points) and Davell Roby (11 points, seven rebounds) also starred for the Billikens against Harris-Stowe.
SLU will open the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday against visiting Seattle.
