Mascoutah, Rockwood Summit win titles at O’Fallon Relays

Rockwood Summit (Mo.) High School senior Rayvon Allen won the long jump, triple jump and 300-meter hurdles to pace a solid effort as the Falcons held off host O’Fallon to take the team title at the O’Fallon Relays.
Overcoming cold conditions and a light drizzle, Allen duplicated his victory in the triple jump a week ago at the Southwestern Illinois Relays with a leap of 47 feet, 10 inches Friday. Allen also won the long jump with an effort of 22 feet for the Falcons, while Bryce Edwards won the shot put in the large-school division of the 16-team meet.
Allen’s winning time in the 300-meter hurdles was 39.25 seconds.
Those four individual wins along with consistent efforts in the relays helped the Falcons finish with 156 points — 28 more than second-place O’Fallon — as they spoiled the final home meet of Ron Koch, who is retiring after 24 years as Panthers head coach.
Koch was recognized and presented with a plaque before the meet.
“Honestly, after 24 very good years as head coach, I’m looking forward to retirement. It’s been very enjoyable, but it’s time to get some new blood in here,” Koch said. “I’m just glad we were able to get the meet in. All this week we kept hearing about rain coming in. But we were able to get through it.”
O’Fallon was led by Malik Giddens, who won the discus with a throw of 144 feet and took home titles in the 400-meter relay and the sprint medley relay. The win in the sprint medley was highlighted by a 55-second split by Panthers senior Chris Conrad, who held off Andrew O’Keefe, of Granite City, in the final 200 meters to give the Panthers the win.
“It was cold and not easy to compete,” Conrad said. “... I made my move coming off the final curve with less than 200 (meters). I felt good.”
Belleville West, which got an individual championship from senior Ricky Berry in the 110-meter hurdles, was third in the team competition with 90 points.
Other local athletes winning titles Friday were Torey Deal, of Granite City, in high jump; Mason Eads, of Collinsville, in pole vault; and Max Hartman, of Edwardsville, in the 3,200 meters.
Mascoutah wins small-school class
Senior Ryan Davis took home the top medal in the 300-meter hurdles, while junior Treshun Buckingham won the 100 meters to lead the Mascoutah Indians to the title in the small-school division Friday.
Mascoutah finished with 204 points to easily get past Marion, which finished with 157 points. Zach Pluff, of Freeburg, won the high jump, while Triad’s Jadon Elliottt won the pole vault.
