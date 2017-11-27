All-Southwestern Conference boys golf team

FIRST TEAM
Hunter Davis, Belleville East
Logan Lowery, O'Fallon
Jon Ratterman, Edwardsville
Never miss a local story.
Zach Trimpe, Edwardsville
Ben Tyrell, Edwardsville
Tanner White, Edwardsville
SECOND TEAM
Daniel Frew, Belleville East
Trevor Laub, Edwardsville
Taylor Petterson, O'Fallon
Lucas Verdun, Edwardsville
Drew Wielgus, Granite City
Greg White, Collinsville
THIRD TEAM
Ian Bailey, Edwardville
Eddie Constance, Belleville West
Dillon Donjon, Belleville East
Dylan Lahue, Alton
Noah Scrum, Collinsville
Drew Taylor, O'Fallon
Comments