High School Sports

All-Southwestern Conference boys golf team

November 27, 2017 11:14 AM

FIRST TEAM

Hunter Davis, Belleville East

Logan Lowery, O'Fallon

Jon Ratterman, Edwardsville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zach Trimpe, Edwardsville

Ben Tyrell, Edwardsville

Tanner White, Edwardsville

SECOND TEAM

Daniel Frew, Belleville East

Trevor Laub, Edwardsville

Taylor Petterson, O'Fallon

Lucas Verdun, Edwardsville

Drew Wielgus, Granite City

Greg White, Collinsville

THIRD TEAM

Ian Bailey, Edwardville

Eddie Constance, Belleville West

Dillon Donjon, Belleville East

Dylan Lahue, Alton

Noah Scrum, Collinsville

Drew Taylor, O'Fallon

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alton beats O'Fallon at Tip-Off Classic

    Alton made 3-pointers 47 seconds apart in the fourth quarter to lift the Redbirds to a 61-52 win over O’Fallon on Friday at the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

Alton beats O'Fallon at Tip-Off Classic

Alton beats O'Fallon at Tip-Off Classic 1:34

Alton beats O'Fallon at Tip-Off Classic
Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester 0:35

Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester
Edwardsville football falls to Loyola Academy in state semifinals 1:56

Edwardsville football falls to Loyola Academy in state semifinals

View More Video