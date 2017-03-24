Allie Troeckler rewrote the record book at Civic Memorial High School

Civic Memorial girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney remembers watching Allie Troeckler dominate her junior high school competition five years ago and wondering if she could do the same for the Eagles.
Four years, 110 wins, 2,677 points, 1,090 rebounds and countless other records and accolades later, the answer is obvious.
“We had some good teams before Allie got here. But she has taken this program to another level. She’s put us on the map,” Denney said this week. “What makes her so good is that her motor never stops. She just refuses to be outworked on either end of the floor and for that matter ... off the court either.
“Allie is just a special talent and a very special kid.”
A 5-foot-10 guard/forward Troeckler was second in the St. Louis area in scoring, averaging 23.4 points. She also pulled down 10 rebounds per game while averaging nearly three assists, four steals and 2.5 blocked shots, despite drawing the opposing teams best defender and being double teamed on a nightly basis.
Voted among area coaches as the Belleville News-Democrat Class 3A-4A Player of the Year, Troeckler will continue her basketball career at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville later this year.
“We just had our team basketball banquet this past Monday and I don’t know if its really sunk in yet that I’m never going to play for coach Denney or the CM Eagles again,” Troeckler said. “Its gone by fast and yes, it’s sad in a way. But I’m also looking forward to the future and playing for coach (Paula) Buscher at SIUE.”
The only senior in a talented Civic Memorial starting lineup, Troeckler was the centerpiece on an Eagles team which finished 31-3 and tied Highland for the Mississippi Valley Conference title this past year. The Eagles biggest rival, Highland lost three of four games to Civic Memorial this year, including a 61-52 setback in the title game of the Class 3A Waterloo Sectional.
“I think we all knew we had a chance to be a very good basketball team this year and coach Denney pushed us hard to get the most out of our ability,” Troeckler said. “This may have been the best CM team I have played on here, although the team my freshman year was close.”
The record breaker
Troeckler’s career total of 2,677 points is currently the 19th most in Illinois High School Association girls basketball history. She also owns school records in rebounds (1,090), steals (392) and blocked shots (332). Troeckler, whose 795 points this season is also a school record, set single season marks this past year in rebounds, steals, field goals and blocked shots.
Troeckler never missed a game in leading the Eagles to a mark of 110-24 in her four years. Included among the championships were two Mississippi Valley Conference titles, four Class 3A Regional crowns and two sectional titles.
“I never even knew about the records at first and when I did, I knew there were records I could attain. But honestly, they aren’t important. We were a team and I wanted us to be successful,” Troeckler said. “If we were winning and having fun, that’s all that mattered.”
Troeckler finished her career, averaging 20.8 points and eight rebounds per game. A fourth team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state selection as a freshman, Troeckler was either an IBCA All-State or Associated Press All-state player in each of her four years.
This past year, Troeckler was a first team IBCA and AP all-state selection.
A disappointing finish
Ranked in the top five in the Class 3A state poll for much of the season, Civic Memorial played Rochester in the Springfield Super-Sectional where the Eagles lost 44-39. Troeckler has 26 points in the game.
But with the Eagles in control of the game, Troeckler got into foul trouble in the second half and spent several minutes on the bench.
“After Allie picked up her third foul, I told her she had to be smart. A few seconds later she picked up her fourth foul. It was a call they (the referees) could have let go because they were diving on the floor. But it was a legitimate foul,” Denney said.
“After all the individual honors and records, at the end of the day she really only cared about winning and team success. She’s a winner, bottom line. And she would be the first in line to trade them all for a state championship. Another one of the so many reasons she’s one of a kind.”
The future
Troeckler is currently a member of the Civic Memorial track team where she competes in the shot put and 300 meter hurdles. After graduating in May, she will have some time off before taking classes and working out with her new teammates at SIUE.
“I need to and have been working on my perimeter shot a little bit. Stepping out and being able to make the 3-point shot better,” Troeckler said. “I’m really excited and looking forward to playing for coach (Paula) Buscher the next four years. I really admire the way she coaches and her style of play and the importance of academics as well as basketball.”
Denney believe Troeckler will be an impact player at SIUE.
“People sometimes overlook other parts of her game becuase of the offensive numbers, but I think she can and will be a lockdown defender in the Ohio Valley Conference,” Denney said. “Honestly, I miss her already. The good thing is that she’s only 10 minutes down the road.”
2016-17 Belleville News-Democrat Class 3A-4A Girls All-Area Basketball Team
Player of the Year
- Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial, sr.
Coach of the Year
- Lori Blade, Edwardsville
First Team
- Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East, soph.
- Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville, sr.
- Marta Durk, O’Fallon, sr.
- Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville, jr.
- Madison Wellen, Highland, sr.
- Kate Martin, Edwardsville, jr.
Second Team
- Alex LaPorta, Highland, sr.
- Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West, jr.
- Addaya Moore, Granite City, sr.
- Faye Meissner, Central, jr.
- Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial, jr.
Honorable Mention
Taylor Augustine, Waterloo; Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia; Antoinette Buehne, Collinsville; Kenya Burnett, Alton; B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West; Katelyn Clark, Cahokia; Katilyn Fischer, Collinsville; Hannah Johnson, Triad; Madelyne Juenger, Columbia; Myriah Noodel-Haywood, Edwardsville; Amaya Keeling, Mascoutah;Kaysee Newson, East St. Louis; Brittney Nitz, Belleville East; Rokelle Stanley, East St. Louis; Jayla Stubblefield, O’Fallon; Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville; Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial; Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial; Criste’on Waters, Edwardsville; Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia
