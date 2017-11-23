Okawville senior suffers knee injury in Rockets’ opening-night win

The Okawville Rockets’ 50-37 opening-night win over Collinsville at the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday proved to be a costly one as senior all-state guard Madison Hackstadt suffered an injury to her left knee.
A 6-foot forward and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville recruit, Hackstadt suffered the injury in the first minute of play when she went in for a layup and was hit from behind, according to Okawville coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek. Hackstadt was helped off the floor and did not return.
Hasheider-Burianek said Hackstadt was scheduled to have the knee examined Wednesday. The extent of the injury is unknown at the present time.
“It certainly wasn’t the way we wanted to start our season to have our all-state senior guard get hurt on the first play of the year,” Hasheider-Burianek said Tuesday. “Madison and the all of the girls on this basketball team worked very hard in the offseason to get ready for this year.
“We hope and pray that the injury isn’t serious and that Madison can return soon. She is a big part of this basketball team.”
Hackstadt was a third-team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) all-state selection a year ago, when she averaged 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for a Rockets team that finished 23-7 and reached a Class 1A sectional title game.
