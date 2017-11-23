Girls Basketball

Okawville senior suffers knee injury in Rockets’ opening-night win

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

November 23, 2017 12:04 AM

The Okawville Rockets’ 50-37 opening-night win over Collinsville at the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday proved to be a costly one as senior all-state guard Madison Hackstadt suffered an injury to her left knee.

A 6-foot forward and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville recruit, Hackstadt suffered the injury in the first minute of play when she went in for a layup and was hit from behind, according to Okawville coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek. Hackstadt was helped off the floor and did not return.

Hasheider-Burianek said Hackstadt was scheduled to have the knee examined Wednesday. The extent of the injury is unknown at the present time.

“It certainly wasn’t the way we wanted to start our season to have our all-state senior guard get hurt on the first play of the year,” Hasheider-Burianek said Tuesday. “Madison and the all of the girls on this basketball team worked very hard in the offseason to get ready for this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We hope and pray that the injury isn’t serious and that Madison can return soon. She is a big part of this basketball team.”

Hackstadt was a third-team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) all-state selection a year ago, when she averaged 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for a Rockets team that finished 23-7 and reached a Class 1A sectional title game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

    The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers girls basketball team, from Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, lost to the Geneva IL Community High School Vikings 41-40 in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal IL. Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 23 seconds left, but Geneva's Stephanie Hart scored 18 seconds later to give the Vikings their first title.

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short 0:35

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short
Edwardsville girls basketball team talks about advancing to 4A title game 3:53

Edwardsville girls basketball team talks about advancing to 4A title game
Silvey's shot sends Edwardsville girls basketball to state final 0:18

Silvey's shot sends Edwardsville girls basketball to state final

View More Video