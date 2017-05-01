Edwardsville’s Burris eclipses triples record

Edwardsville High School center fielder and leadoff hitter Dylan Burris set a single-season school record with his seventh triple in a game April 24 at Wesclin.
The previous record for triples in a season at Edwardsville was six, set by Chad Opel in 1998 and Dave Slemmer in 1991. Burris, who has seven triples in his last 11 games, is batting .500 (35-for-70) with nine doubles, two home runs, 23 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
He collected his eighth triple of the season last Thursday in a win over Collinsville.
“It came in Game 18; we weren’t even halfway through the season,” Tigers coach Tim Funkhouser said of Burris’ seventh triple. “It’s a combination of him having a good swing and being extremely fast. Once he hits the ball, he gets out of the box thinking three (bases) no matter where it’s hit on the field.
“He plays the game hard and puts a lot of pressure on the defense. To hit triples, you have to have the combination of power and speed, and Dylan is that guy.”
Burris was 7-for-9 with two doubles, two triples and five RBIs last week.
Rematch
Belleville West (15-6, 9-0), ranked second in the Belleville News-Democrat’s Large-School poll, will play host to Edwardsville (17-3, 7-2), ranked third, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a key Southwestern Conference game. The Maroons defeated the Tigers 4-3 on April 6 in Edwardsville.
West has won 10 in a row, while Edwardsville has won its last seven.
“Belleville West made it through (the SWC) unscathed the first time through,” Funkhouser said. “I think it will be a real competitive second round. I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out. They’re a very competitive squad. They like to compete, they’ve got good players and they’re coached well. I think our guys look forward to the challenge.
“Our goal would be, the last week of the season, to have a chance to win the conference. We’ve been playing pretty well lately and I think the guys are gaining some confidence.”
