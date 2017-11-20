Pitching prospect part of Cardinals’ trade offer for Giancarlo Stanton

Trade talks for National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton heated up over the weekend with the Miami Marlins receiving official bids from both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.
But don’t think a deal for the slugging outfielder is imminent, warns Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, who tweeted that the Marlins are not yet pressing suitors for their best and final offers.
“So a) they’re in no hurry and b) names in (a) potential deal could change,” he said.
The Cardinals are said to have made an aggressive move toward acquiring Stanton with an offer that includes pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara, according to MLB Network Radio’s Craig Mish.
Alcantara, 22, signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent in 2013. He was a surprise September call-up by the big-league club in 2017 after spending most of his season in double-A Springfield.
In January, Baseball Prospectus ranked Alcantara the Cardinals’ No. 2 prospect, behind only pitcher Alex Reyes. Baseball America ranks him fourth, behind Reyes, pitcher Jack Flaherty and catcher Carson Kelly.
Stanton’s availability has been rumored since the non-waiver trade deadline last July. It became heated when a new ownership group fronted by Derek Jeter announced its intent to pare $50 million from its payroll.
The Cardinals have been viewed as the favorite to land him because they have both the prospects to give in return and new television revenue to help them handle the $285 million he’s still owed over the next 10 seasons.
That hasn’t stopped the Giants from entering the fray with a trade offer Schulman says included second baseman Joe Panik, outfield prospect Chris Shaw and right-handed pitching prospect Tyler Beede.
The Red Sox also have been suitors and the World Series champion Houston Astros have hinted interest as well.
Ultimately, any trade will have to go through Stanton, whose contract includes a full no-trade clause.
