More Videos

Denita Hedden, mother of four still missing 51

Denita Hedden, mother of four still missing

Pause
Hospice helps Belleville patient make visit to his favorite horse 195

Hospice helps Belleville patient make visit to his favorite horse

Submerged car towed from I-64 on-ramp ditch 40

Submerged car towed from I-64 on-ramp ditch

Solar field plans uncertain at polluted East St. Louis site 32

Solar field plans uncertain at polluted East St. Louis site

Althoff grad is on the air 102

Althoff grad is on the air

Falling debris from Spivey Building causes concern 105

Falling debris from Spivey Building causes concern

Tornado rips through Belleville in 1938, killing 10 83

Tornado rips through Belleville in 1938, killing 10

Belleville bar owner says all businesses should pay for licenses 128

Belleville bar owner says all businesses should pay for licenses

Belleville changes proposed fee increases 105

Belleville changes proposed fee increases

Shoppers react to impending Toys 'R' Us closures 82

Shoppers react to impending Toys 'R' Us closures

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong signed a six year contract extension that, with club options, could keep in him St. Louis through 2024. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong signed a six year contract extension that, with club options, could keep in him St. Louis through 2024. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com
Cheap Seats

Cheap Seats

Looking at the Cards from a fan's perspective

Cheap Seats

Will Bryce Harper and Manny Machado get paid next offseason?

By Scott Wuerz

News-Democrat

March 16, 2018 10:29 AM

The 2018-19 off-season is one of the most anticipated in baseball history with major names like Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson all set to flood onto the free agent market.

Baseball fans and journalists have breathlessly predicted that Harper and Machado, both very young for unrestricted free agents, could threaten the half-a-billion dollar mark in a pact that of 12 seasons. But that was before the great free agency freeze-out of on the winter of 2017-18.

During the recently-concluded offseason, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas had a career year and cracked 38 home runs. Experts speculated that he'd get an $85 million contract from a team like the St. Louis Cardinals or New York Yankees. Instead, after turning down a qualifying offer of nearly three times as much, he was forced to accept a one-year deal from KC for "just" $6.5 million. (I know, it's a fortune for you and me. But it's less than a tenth of what Moustakas could expect a year ago.

While the prices were depressed this year, it's difficult to say if that will apply next offseason. Why? Because, 38 homers or not, Moustakas is no Machado or Harper. The latter are superstars who can transform a franchise while Moustakas is a pretty good player who isn't without his flaws. Even if owners are colluding to hold down prices, it only takes one of them to see an opportunity to exploit the circumstances and pounce on a franchise changer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The speculation is that the changing climate of free agency will inspire more players to seek the relative security of a contract extension with their original team as opposed to waiting for a potential major payday that might never materialize. But Harper and Machado both say that they plan to test the market and that they've had no talks about a contract with their present clubs.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they don't have any young superstar players who are on the verge of free agency to allow them to benefit from market conditions, so they can't lock in guys who they would've otherwise been unable to retain in a bidding war because of circumstances. On paper, the Birds seem like they might be in a better position to bid on Machado, a player who interested them in the past. But I don't believe St. Louis will win a bidding war for a player like that even if the market is depressed by a third. I can't imagine the New York Yankees wouldn't swoop in at some point or, failing that eventuality, that the Chicago Cubs wouldn't buck up — moving Kris Bryant to left field — to keep one of the best players in baseball from going to their division rivals for a song. Especially if the Washington Nationals are able to convince Harper to stay in D.C.

Baseball's offseason had been pretty predictable for the past two decades with the big spenders bullying the small and medium market teams for the best free agent talent. But the 2017-28 Hot Stove League was the coldest I have ever seen. It's impossible to say right now how it's going to pan out next November and December. But, if I was a major league GM, I sure wouldn't count on getting the best players in the game for a steal.

  Comments  

About Cheap Seats

Scott Wuerz is a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and a veteran writer. He has penned the View From the Cheap Seats Cardinals fan blog for the Belleville News-Democrat since 2007. Contact him on Twitter @scottwuerz or by leaving a comment.