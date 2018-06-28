BND Player of the Year led O’Fallon through two dominant baseball seasons

Hayden Juenger spent only two years as a member of the O'Fallon baseball team.
A junior transfer from Collinsville, it didn't take long for Juenger to fit in with his new Panthers teammates.
One of four O'Fallon pitchers to win six or more games last season, Juenger was a key member of a team that finished 32-6 and one game behind Belleville West in the battle for the Southwestern Conference championship.
For much of the 2018 season, the Panthers were ranked No. 1 on the statewide 4A poll. They went on to a 35-4-1 record.
"I think we all were a little disappointed with how the season ended last year, when we lost to Edwardsville in the postseason, and it made us more determined this year," Juenger said recently. "We were determined not to let it happen again.
"I think we all knew that we could have a very good baseball team because we had some players back from the team that won 32 games last year."
The ace of the Panthers staff, Juenger compiled a record of 9-1 and finishing with a 1.55 ERA in 54 innings to lead O'Fallon to the Southwestern Conference title. Honored as the News-Democrat Large School Player of the Year, Juenger ends his two-year Panthers career with a 16-3 record and 137 strikeouts in 119 innings.
"We really worked on developing an off-speed pitch that I was able to throw for strikes to go along with my fastball," Juenger said. "This team also had so much depth. It seemed as if one or two of us had an off night, we had others who would step right in. We were a close team, and we all got along well. I think that helped as well."
Juenger also did his part at the plate. Hitting in the middle of the Panthers' lineup and playing a solid third base, Juenger batted a team leading .430 with three home runs and 33 RBI.
Combining his talents Brayden Arnold (8-2, 2.16 ERA), the Panthers rolled through the regular season, then avenged one of their regular season setbacks when they defeated Edwardsville 6-5 to win the regional championship.
O'Fallon rallied for a run in the sixth inning to tie the score, then scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to win 6-5. Riding the emotion of that game, the Panthers then sailed past Belleville East (8-1) and Normal West (9-0) to win the Bloomington sectional title.
Dreams of a state championship ended at the Champaign super-sectional, where they dropped a 3-0 game to Orland Park Sandburg.
Juenger, pitching his final game in an O'Fallon uniform, took the loss. He pitched well, allowing just six hits in 5 1/3 innings. But on that day, the Panthers' bats went silent.
"It was just one of those days. Their pitcher did a good job of keeping us off balance. It's baseball. You are going to have days like that," Juenger said. "The bus ride home was quiet for the first hour or so, but as we got closer to home, we started talking a little more.
"The goal was to get to the state tournament and win it. We fell short of that, but that one loss can't take away a great season. We won 67 games the last two years here. I'm very proud of what we did as a team. We have no regrets."
Head coach Jason Portz, who resigned the position earlier this month, did not return calls for comment.
Juenger will continue his academic and baseball career at Missouri State University in Springfield, beginning in August. A perennial national power, the Bears finished 40-17 and reached the NCAA Division I regional tournament before ending their season with a 2-1 loss to Tennessee Tech.
Missouri State won the Missouri Valley Conference title and advanced to the NCAA super regional a year ago.
"(Missouri St) is a great school to get an education and play baseball. I felt a real connection with the coaches when I took my visit, and it's not that far from home to where my family can come and watch me play," Juenger said. "I'm anxious to get started."
Comments