Parents free on bond after police say their drunk spell resulted in baby’s death

Collinsville parents accused of being drunk when their baby died were taken into custody on Friday but were released on cash bonds.

The death last month of 2-week-old Jack Fisk was the result of the infant’s parents being drunk, police say.

Collinsville police announced Thursday that the parents, 28-year-old Katie Seib and 30-year-old Brandon Fisk, have been charged with endangering the life or health of a child. Police believe both parents had been drinking the night before and that their inebriation “led to the circumstances that caused the death of the child.”

The couple, as well as the people who posted cash for their release on bond, declined comment Friday.

“I have no comment,” Brandon Fisk said when reached by phone Friday.

Bail for the parents had been set at $25,000 apiece. For their release on bond, $2,500 in cash had to be posted.

The baby was dead upon the arrival of Collinsville police early in the morning on June 16. The baby had been placed in bed with one sleeping parent by the other parent, and was found dead in the morning, police said.

Collinsville police Lt. Gary Scaggs said Thursday the cause of death had not been officially determined by the coroner’s office.

“As to the involvement of the parents in the infant’s death, it was a tragedy not involving violence,” he said.

The charges are class 3 felonies, which generally are punishable by two to five years in prison.