A Belleville tradition lives on with presentation of 74th All-City Football Team

The Rotary Club of Belleville and Belleville News-Democrat Monday recognized the All-City Football Team at their 74th annual banquet. Offensive and defensive Most Valuable Players were selected by the coaching staff of each of Belleville’s three high schools. They are, from left to right, Althoff’s Cam Rodgers and Darius Walker, Belleville West’s Anthony Graham and Jack McCloskey, and Belleville East’s Rakweon Ramsey and Kienen Waller. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com