Barr: Mueller report found no collusion but cited 10 instances of possible obstruction

The Mueller investigation into possible Russia - Trump campaign connection Robert Mueller is special counsel for the Department of Justice. He oversees the investigation into Russia's possible connections to the 2016 election and Trump campaign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Mueller is special counsel for the Department of Justice. He oversees the investigation into Russia's possible connections to the 2016 election and Trump campaign.

A report on an investigation on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election “found no collusion by any Americans,” including President Donald Trump’s campaign, with the Russian efforts, Attorney General William Barr said.

The redacted report can be read here.

Barr spoke to the press Thursday morning hours before a redacted version of the team’s report was set to be released to members of Congress and the public.





He said he reviewed the team’s findings on allegations that Trump tried to obstruct or impede the investigation, saying Mueller examined 10 instances of potential obstruction.

Barr also said the “bottom line” was that Mueller’s team found no evidence of illegal collusion or conspiracy between Americans and Russian efforts to interfere in the election.





“The White House fully cooperated with the special counsel’s investigation,” Barr said. He said Trump faced an “unprecedented situation” at the start of his presidency.

“As he entered into office, and sought to perform his responsibilities as President, federal agents and prosecutors were scrutinizing his conduct before and after taking office, and the conduct of some of his associates,” Barr said. “At the same time, there was relentless speculation in the news media about the President’s personal culpability. “

Mueller’s report shows “substantial evidence” that Trump “was frustrated and angered by a sincere belief that the investigation was undermining his presidency, propelled by his political opponents, and fueled by illegal leaks.”

SHARE COPY LINK Before Special Counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report was made public on April 18, 2019, Attorney General William Barr said, "...The Russian operatives who perpetrated these schemes did not have the cooperation of President Trump."

Barr said that Trump nonetheless took no actions to hinder the investigation, saying the “evidence of non-corrupt motives” weighed heavily against allegations Trump had tried to illegally block the probe.





The report to be released Thursday has been redacted by the Justice Department to remove four categories of information, including grand jury testimony, intelligence-gathering methods, ongoing investigations and details that could harm the privacy of peripheral figures, The Washington Post reported.

Democrats in Congress, however, have urged Barr to release the full report, including underlying evidence, and have authorized a subpoena for the complete document, though none has been issued, according to the publication.

Deriding Barr’s remarks as a “campaign press conference” on Trump’s behalf, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Twitter said it was “time for Congress and Americans” to see the report.

Now that President @realDonaldTrump's campaign press conference is over:



It's time for Congress and the American public to see the #MuellerReport. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 18, 2019

The highly-anticipated redacted report is expected to be delivered to members of Congress on CDs, according to Reuters. A version of the report with redactions only for grand jury evidence will be submitted to “a bipartisan group of leaders from several Congressional committees” as well, Barr said.

“I’m committed to the greatest degree of transparency possible,” Barr said, noting he was not obligated by law to release even a redacted version. “These reports are not supposed to be made public.”

He said he had no objection to Mueller testifying before Congress on the report. Minutes later, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., head of the House Judiciary Committee, posted a letter to Mueller on Twitter requesting his testimony no later than May 23.

“We cannot take Attorney General Barr’s word for it,” Nadler wrote on Twitter. “We must read the full Mueller report, and the underlying evidence. This is about transparency and ensuring accountability.”

It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings. We are now requesting Mueller to appear before @HouseJudiciary as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Mmo6PA4KPt — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 18, 2019 We cannot take Attorney General Barr's word for it. We must read the full Mueller report, and the underlying evidence. This is about transparency and ensuring accountability. https://t.co/eNDgQKJHa8 — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 18, 2019

“AG Barr has confirmed the staggering partisan effort by the Trump Admin to spin public’s view of the #MuellerReport – complete with acknowledgment that the Trump team received a sneak preview,” wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Twitter. “It’s more urgent than ever that Special Counsel Mueller testify before Congress.”

AG Barr has confirmed the staggering partisan effort by the Trump Admin to spin public’s view of the #MuellerReport – complete with acknowledgment that the Trump team received a sneak preview. It’s more urgent than ever that Special Counsel Mueller testify before Congress. https://t.co/waoGzLntlt — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 18, 2019

Barr said no redactions were proposed or made by anyone outside the Justice Department, and no one outside the department has seen the full report outside the intelligence community.





Trump on Thursday posted on Twitter a “Game of Thrones” style meme declaring “game over” on allegations of collusion and obstruction.

Mueller’s report, which was first delivered to the attorney general March 24, detailed his team’s two-year investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible White House obstruction of earlier probes.





On March 26, Barr released a four-page letter summarizing the findings in the 400-page report. Mueller found that Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia, but reached no conclusion on whether he obstructed justice, the summary said.





Trump and his supporters hailed the summary as an exoneration of the president, but Democratic leaders in Congress immediately demanded that Barr release the full report.

“Congress requires the full report and the underlying documents so that the Committees can proceed with their independent work, including oversight and legislating to address any issues the Mueller report may raise,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a joint statement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.





Trump said March 29 he was comfortable with Barr’s handling of the report’s release, The Washington Post reported.

“I have nothing to hide,” Trump said. “This was a hoax. This was a witch hunt. I have absolutely nothing to hide.”

The Mueller probe has resulted in the indictment and, in many cases, conviction of at least 34 people and three companies associated with Trump or his campaign.





They include adviser Roger Stone, former personal attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chair Paul Manafort, former campaign official Rick Gates and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, along with a number of Russian nationals and firms.

Some, such as Manafort, have faced charges for dealings other than those directly involving Trump or his presidential campaign. Several have pleaded guilty and cooperated with the Mueller probe. A number of those cases were handed off to U.S. attorneys in New York and elsewhere for prosecution, and those investigations will continue.

In addition, Mueller’s investigation, focusing chiefly on allegations of Russian interference and White House obstruction, is only one of multiple probes into the 2016 election by Congress and other federal agencies.

Along with various Congressional investigations, numerous state investigations into Trump, his dealings and his associates also continue across the United States, particularly in New York, The New York Times reported.